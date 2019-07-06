Dear Colleague: House to Vote on Minimum Wage, NDAA, Intel Auth, Health Care Legislation During Upcoming Work Period

July 5, 2019

Dear Colleague: I hope you are having a productive District Work Period as you share with your constituents the work we have done on their behalf over the past six months. We have passed the For the People Act to restore Americans’ faith in their government, along with legislation to help prevent gun violence, address climate change, bring down the cost of prescription drugs, ensure equal pay, protect Dreamers, provide equal protections under our laws for all Americans, and fund our government. There is still much work to be done, and the House will have a full schedule over the July work period. The week of July 8th, the House will consider the National Defense Authorization Act, which lays out our priorities to defend our nation, protect our interests abroad, and support our troops. The week of July 15th, the House will consider a long-overdue increase in the minimum wage. Last month, we marked the longest period of time without an increase. The Raise the Wage Act would gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024, and then index it to inflation. In addition, the House will also consider the Intelligence Authorization Act.

The week of July 22nd, the House plans to consider legislation to bring down health care costs.

Over the next three weeks, the House will also pass legislation on the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, addressing arms sales to Saudi Arabia, and bolstering our nation’s election security.

In addition, House Democrats will continue to monitor the humanitarian crisis created by President Trump at our Southern border, and we are prepared to take action.

Our Committees will also continue their tireless work of conducting oversight of the Trump Administration, including a critical hearing with Special Counsel Robert Mueller on July 17 before the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. I hope that you had a wonderful Fourth of July as we celebrated the birth of our nation. With kindest regards, I am Sincerely yours, STENY H. HOYER House Majority Leader