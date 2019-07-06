Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka Seeks International Smart Cities & Living Startups in World Tour

SBC Scale Osaka is an equity-free program for high growth Smart Cities companies to expand globally, increase revenues, & access funding opportunities in Japan.

Japan is rapidly moving forwards in smart cities & people-focused innovation. All our partners have been incredibly eager to help build up & support scaleup businesses & to forge strong, lasting bonds” — Meghan Bridges, Marketing Director of Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka

OSAKA, JAPAN, July 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Startupbootcamp, the leading global network of industry-focused accelerators, today announces their international tour to meet with growth-stage startups – known as scaleups – looking to expand their businesses into the Japanese market, increase their revenues and access funding opportunities. Startupbootcamp (SBC) Scale Osaka announced its innovation program in Osaka, Japan last month and are currently accepting applications.

The Osaka program will target and scout growth-stage Smart Cities & Living scaleups across a wide range of industries including Mobility, Living, Tourism, and Health & Wellbeing. To support this intention, the SBC Scale Osaka team will be visiting various innovation hub cities around the world to meet with local scaleups, in events titled “FastTracks” and discuss their business, opportunities and to build a relationship that could lead to potential partnerships. Scaleups who attend these FastTrack events will learn more about the program, and are 20% more likely to be invited to the final selection days.

The schedule for the SBC Scale Osaka FastTrack events is as follows:

09 July Hong Kong

12 July Taipei, Taiwan – A collaboration event between Scale Osaka & Dubai Smart City

15 July New York, USA

17 July Toronto, Canada

05 August Singapore

07 August Shanghai, China

08 August Beijing, China

12 August Seoul, Korea

14 August Tel Aviv, Israel

29 August Sydney, Australia



SBC Scale Osaka is supported by some of Japan’s, and the world’s largest corporations, including Hankyu Corporation, JR West Innovation, Dentsu, Sakura Internet, JT, The Yomiuri Shimbun and SMBC, whom will also be attending these events allowing scaleups to meet with and discuss Japanese market entry with industry experts.

Meghan Bridges, Marketing Director of Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka, said:

“Japan is rapidly moving forwards in smart cities and people-focused innovation. All of our partners have been incredibly eager to help build up and support scaleup businesses, and to forge strong, lasting bonds. The most effective way to begin building these relationships is through the FastTrack events, which offers scaleups around the world the chance to find out more about us, our partners, the program and Japan.”

Learn more about the FastTrack events in their online introduction, or visit the SBC Scale Osaka website for more information on how to join one of our FastTrack programs.

Applications for Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka are open now; interested scaleups can apply here: https://www.f6s.com/sbc-scale-osaka-2020/apply

Contact Meghan Bridges via meghan.bridges@startupbootcamp.org for more information on how to get involved with Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka. Download the Press Kit here.

About Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka

SBC Scale Osaka is a leading innovation program, focused on growing the Smart City sector in Osaka. As part of the Rainmaking group, a global venture builder and creator of Startupbootcamp, the program provides international scaleups the opportunity to expand in Japan and to increase revenues and funding opportunities. For more information about SBC Scale Osaka, please visit https://www.startupbootcamp.org/accelerator/scale-osaka or contact osaka@startupbootcamp.org

About Startupbootcamp

Founded in 2010, Startupbootcamp is a global network of innovation programs with locations in many key strategic hubs around the world. They run over 20 accelerators every year providing growth-stage startups with direct access to an international network of the most relevant mentors, partners, and investors in their industry. For more information visit: www.startupbootcamp.org



