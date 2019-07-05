Utah Business and Civic Leaders A. Scott Anderson and Jim Laub Selected to Lead Board of the Intermountain Foundation

We are privileged to have two of Utah’s most respected leaders guiding our board.” — David Flood, Intermountain Foundation president and SVP

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, July 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah business and civic leaders A. Scott Anderson and Jim Laub have been selected by the board of trustees of the Intermountain Foundation to serve as the organization’s new board leaders.Anderson was selected as the foundation’s new chair. He succeeds Utah businessman and philanthropist Kem Gardner, who stepped down from the board after seven years of service. Laub assumes Anderson’s previous role as vice-chair. He has been a member of the Intermountain Foundation board since 2012.“We are privileged to have two of Utah’s most respected leaders guiding our board,” said David Flood, Intermountain Foundation president and system SVP/chief development officer. “Their deep knowledge and respect for our growing community, combined with a shared desire to broaden Intermountain Foundation’s presence and impact will further dignify and build upon the incredible work begun by our founding chair, Kem Gardner.”The Intermountain Foundation’s Board of Trustees is comprised of individuals who volunteer their time and expertise to oversee important community fundraising programs, while providing stewardship of funds contributed within Intermountain Healthcare. The Intermountain Foundation’s board oversees 13 local charitable community foundation boards, helping to build wide-ranging partnerships and inspire charitable giving to the not-for-profit foundation.Gifts to the Intermountain Foundation help fuel a range of funding for clinical programs, create new and improved spaces for patient care, fund cutting-edge technologies, facilitate research and innovation, train physicians and other caregivers, and enhance the patient experience -- enabling Intermountain Healthcare to help people live the healthiest lives possible, while striving to keep care affordable.Anderson joined the Intermountain Foundation board in 2012. He is president and chief executive officer of Zions First National Bank. Active in community affairs, Anderson currently serves on the boards of several business and not-for-profit organizations, including Intermountain Healthcare, where he serves as chair emeritus.Anderson has received numerous awards, including the Salt Lake Chamber’s “Giant in our City”, and Junior Achievement of Utah’s Business Hall of Fame Laureate. He has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and economics from Columbia University in New York, and a master’s degree in economics and international studies from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.Laub is president and CEO of Cache Valley Electric, an international electrical contracting firm, based in in Logan. In addition to his work on the Intermountain Foundation board, Laub has served on the Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital board from 2009-2016. A graduate of Utah State University, Laub received an honorary doctorate degree in business and entrepreneurship from Utah State and was the recipient of the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Contribution to Amateur Football Award.Intermountain Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that supports Intermountain Healthcare’s not-for-profit system of hospitals and clinics. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain Healthcare is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain Foundation, visit intermountainfoundation.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.