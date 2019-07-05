Hoyer Statement on June Jobs Report

“Once again, the monthly jobs report shows our economy’s resilience. But the jobs number still fails to capture the anxiety of workers and their families barely getting by as wage growth once again fell short. Too many of our people have lost hope that they will get ahead.

“House Democrats are determined to change that. Our For the People agenda and Make It In America plan focus on raising wages and expanding opportunity so that our economy works for everyone. That’s why we already passed legislation through the House to ensure equal pay for women, make it easier for workers to save for retirement, and protect affordable access to quality health coverage. It’s why we took steps to lower prescription drug prices and protect consumers of financial products, such as mortgages and car loans, and why we passed appropriations bills that invest in public education and more reliable public transit for commuters. Later this month, we will take action to raise the minimum wage and lift incomes across our economy.

“The Democratic-led House is doing its job to make sure everyone can access the opportunities that make the America Dream possible. Now it is up to the Senate to its job too, and I urge Senator McConnell to allow votes on the important bills we have passed.”