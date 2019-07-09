The most advanced cosmetic on the market, surpassing current molecular chemistry. SIGMOLECS® Technology

LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACTV8SKN Skin Actuator is the most advanced cosmetic on the market, surpassing current molecular chemistry. Contrad Swiss , a pharmaceutical company focused on breakthrough, innovative products, announces clinical data supporting the long-lasting efficacy of the most advanced regenerative cosmetic available today: ACTV8SKN- Skin Actuator.ACTV8SKN– Skin Actuator, thanks to the exclusive SIGMOLECS Technology has shown superior results in a clinical trial performed to evaluate its brightening, moisturizing, and viscoelastic restorative capacity.Skin Brightness/Radiance: An increase of skin radiance after 30 days of product application, from zero brightness to apparent brightness to very bright. Values increased from 60 to 62.50 after 30 days of application, for an average increase of 2,45% marking improvement of skin brightness, radiance and clarity.Moisturizing Effect: An increase of skin hydration after 30min, 60min and 180min from the application of the product. An overall real time increase of 14.37% post application per individual; with a mean value increase of 9,27%.Elasticity: an average increase in elasticity of 11.80% per individual after 30 days of application. An average decrease in tiring effect of 6.32% after 30 days of application, which signifies and improvement of skin’s response to assault.SIGMOLECSTechnology was conceived and engineered by Dr Serrentino exclusively for Contrad Swiss.About Contrad SwissContrad Swiss is the most innovative pharmaceutical corporation specialized in OTC, medical devices, functional cosmetics and dietary supplements. The innovation can be expressed in the formula, in a new way of administration or a novel application. All the products are respected for their solid scientific support and they carry the consumer recognition of quality and convenience.About Dr JO SerrentinoM.Sc; DVM; Ph.D FAARM; DABRM. Master’s in Biochemistry; Veterinarian; Doctorate in clinical ecology/environmental medicine. Fellow of the American Academy of Regenerative Medicine; Diplomat of the American Board of Regenerative Medicine.Extensive expertise in the following areas:• Protein sequencing and clones for biological new medicine;• Peptide inclusion for medicine;• Use of cytokines in medicine and therapy and as pathophysiological markers.• Biological markers for diagnostics; targeting and research& development;• Carrier formulations for enhanced absorption of active principles; formulating, assessment and/or amendment;• Molecular manipulation for enhanced biological properties esp. with protein (cytokine) and gene therapy;• Metabolic Syndromes and Energy Metabolism;• Stem cell extenders and methodologies for clinical application;• Orthopaedic biologicals for clinical application in Regenerative Medicine.For more information, contact:Carmen GerardiContrad Swiss SA+41 79 473 4657Lugano (CH)carmen.gerardi@contrad.ch



