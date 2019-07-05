APSA Confirms That Indian Students Now Prefer Studying In Canada And Australia Thanks To Their Pro-Immigration Policies

Overseas Education consultants Study in Canada Academic & Professional Studies Abroad (APSA)

APSA says that Canada and Australia’s pro-immigration policies are influencing the choice of Indian students.

If a student has the passion to grow and build a strong career for himself or herself, APSA is here for them.” — Gaurav Varma

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, more than 3 million Indian students travel to different countries to pursue their higher education. For decades the US has been the choicest destination for the students who desire to study abroad but in the past couple of years, there is a visible change in this preference. Canada and Australia have become one of the most sought after nations for Indian students. APSA, a leading Study Abroad Consultants notes that this is predominantly because these countries have introduced more pro-immigration policies.Academic and Professional Studies Abroad or APSA formally started as Study Abroad Consultants in Delhi-NCR in the year 2005. Since then , it is the one stop solution for all your international study needs. Presently, the consultancy is actively working with educational institutions in various countries and holds an impeccable reputation in the international education market. It is their observation that Indian students are eager to study in Canada and Australia because both the countries are accepting more immigrants hence opening the gates to study abroad for aspiring students. According to the latest multi-year immigration levels plan of the Canada government, the target for new immigration in Canada has increased by 40,000 more immigrants by 2021.The director of APSA explained, “The growth momentum of Indian students favoring Canada and Australia has surged in the past few years because these countries have introduced friendly immigration policies that encourage the nation to accept more immigrants leading to higher success rate for students applying for PR. This is majorly due to their higher demand for skilled workers who would then contribute to the economic growth of Canada. Our students want to leverage on this dream opportunity not only for a better career but a promising future.”On one hand where the US is introducing more stringent Optional Practical Training (OPT) and H1B visa policies, these two countries along with few European countries including the UK are welcoming foreign students with open arms. Not only are the master’s degree and Specialization in various fields a bit cheaper in these countries but students are offered better career options as well. Leading Study Visa Consultants like APSA play a major role in not only helping these students get a student visa to these countries but also in training them for the future.The company was established in 1992 and since then they have set high standards in overseas training and education. They are engaged in educating the students, keeping them informed about latest student immigration policies across the globe and also act as a mentor helping them select the best educational and professional courses.In the words of APSA director, “If a student has the passion to grow and build a strong career for himself or herself, APSA is here for them. As the established Overseas Education Consultants we will go to great lengths in helping these students realise their dreams.”Presently they are working with leading education institutions in New Zealand, Australia, US, Canada, UK, SIngapore and Ireland. The company is also engaged in generating awareness across India towards quality of higher education. The thousands of students who are trained by APSA and have used their services to study abroad highly recommend the company.About APSAASPA is a leader in overseas educational services. They are the most trusted and reliable Delhi based Study Abroad Consultants helping Indian students to pursue their higher education in foreign universities. Established in 1992, they constantly strive to deliver the best training to their clients. Working with leading international educational institutions has given them an unmatched experience and exposure.Contact MediaMs. Geeta PundirCall: +91-9999375572, +91-9899199979 or +91 -7341150011Phone:Delhi: 01126289767,42705748Chandigarh: 0172-4268125Email: info@apsa.inWebsite: https://www.apsa.in Address: Devika Tower, 1309 Building No.6, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110019

Extra attention of consultants at APSA helped me in attaining a good score



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.