Carotid Artery Disease Industry – Treatment, Outlook, Analysis, Research, Review to 2023

Carotid Artery Disease Industry 2019

Carotid artery disease otherwise called carotid artery stenosis happens when the fats stores (plaques) stop up veins that convey blood to the cerebrum and head (carotid arteries). The blockage builds the danger of stroke, a therapeutic crisis that happens when the blood supply to the cerebrum or brain is hindered or truly diminished. The carotid artery disease market is relied upon to observe huge development attributable to the ascent in cigarette smoking. Other key factors, for example, rising fat blood levels among the populace, expanding geriatric populace, the developing predominance of diabetes, expanding obesity, a growing number of patients with hypertension, and inactive way of life are contributing towards the development of the market. The global carotid artery disease market is projected to register a growth rate of CAGR of 4.1% for reaching the valuation of USD 11,612.16 million until the year 2023.

Market segmentation

The global carotid artery disease market is categorized on the basis of its treatment and diagnosis, end-user and regional demand. Based on its treatment & diagnosis, the market is categorized into treatment and diagnosis. The treatment section is divided into surgical procedures and medications. The medications section is further segmented into antiplatelet drugs, antihypertensive drugs, and cholesterol-lowering statins. The surgical procedures are section is again segmented into carotid artery angioplasty & stenting, carotid artery bypass, and carotid endarterectomy. Again, on the basis of its end user, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospital & clinics, pharmacies, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global carotid artery disease market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Silk Road Medical, Inc., Abbott, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Cardinal Health, Boston Scientific Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Hitachi, among others are some of the major players in the global carotid artery disease market.

