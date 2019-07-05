Catherine Gruener of Gruener Consulting and Encouragement Parenting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ELMHURST, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the famous words of E. E. Cummings, “It takes courage to grow up and become who we really are.” Woefully, since early childhood most of us lose ourselves in the journey of life identifying with others instead of what’s blooming inside our hearts and souls. Unbeknownst to us, we lose all sense of purpose and ability to be genuinely happy. One exceptional woman is changing all that through her incredibly impactful work.

Catherine is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, National Certified Counselor, Certified Positive Discipline Educator and owner of Gruener Consulting and Encouragement Parenting.

“In the counseling division of my practice I utilize person-centered, evidence-based methods and Adlerian depth therapy which are remarkably effective,” says Catherine. “In my Encouraging Parenting division my evidence based strategy focuses on the Empowerment of parents through experiential trainings, workshops, seminars, and online classes. My objective is to expand my teachings so everyone can have a wonderfully fulfilling and joyful life.”

In her early youth, Catherine decided to go into neuropsychology because she yearned to understand the human soul and how our brains makes us who we are authentically. Catherine strongly believes there is a huge distinction between our soul and brains.

“I envision myself as more of an educator,” says Catherine. “As an avid problem solver I instill in people how to resolve issues and teach them the problem solving process.”

According to Catherine, people are born into the world with certain unique strengths but as we mature we lose ourselves in other people’s identities and whimsy taking us further away from who we are genuinely are meant to be.

“My objective is to help get people back to their true natures with extremely effective parenting tools and strategies that are heart centered,” says Catherine. ““What I have learned over the years is the most monumental impact I can make is inspiring and reassuring parents and their children to profoundly connect with one another by recognizing the value of our true selves.”

Catherine helps parents remove blocks that have obstructed their way opening the door to their own gifts. That way they can more effortlessly contribute to the world the way they are intended to, creating harmony within themselves and the universe.

“Through parenting we help kids tap into their unique skills and capabilities that is distinctively theirs,” says Catherine. “Some kids excel at writing, reading, math, or the art, some are caretakers, others are comedians. Value and embrace who you are because we need all of these traits in our society in order for us to thrive as a whole. Recognize how we belong and how are we significant.”

Through her invaluable workshops, Catherine stresses the importance of encouraging kids to feel confident enough to be able to open up to their parents wholeheartedly, so they can actually help guide them through life’s journey. It’s about solving problems cohesively.

“Healthy relationships between parents and their children offer further opportunity to heal,” says Catherine. “When we are everything we need to be we are happy, healthy, and whole and that’s what I do with people. I help them get back to who they truly are. I literally have the coolest job in the world.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Catherine Gruener in interviews with Doug Lewellyn on Monday, July 8th at 12 p. m. EST and with Jim Masters on Monday, July 15th at 12 p. m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.gruenerconsultingllc.com and www.encouragementparenting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.