Group Life Accident Insurance Market - Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Segmentation, Forecast 2025

PUNE, INDIA, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Group Life Accident Insurance is offered by an employer or other large-scale entity, such an association or labor organization, to its workers or members. This life insurance, which typically is inexpensive or even free, and has relatively low coverage amount, is typically offered as a piece of a larger employer or membership benefit package.

In 2018, the global Group Life Accident Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

growth strategies, business models, and market shares of some of the key players operating in the industry. Alongside this, the report offers a detailed commentary over the key factors influencing the market, segment-wise data analysis, statistics in terms of revenue, and country-wise statistical information to capture all the facets of the global Group Life Accident Insurance market.

This report focuses on the global Group Life Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

Assicurazioni Generali

China Life Insurance

MetLife

PingAn

AXA

Sumitomo Life Insurance

Aegon

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

CPIC

Aviva

Munich Re Group

Zurich Financial Services

Nippon Life Insurance

Gerber Life Insurance

AIG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Personal Injury Claims

Road Traffic Accidents

Work Accidents

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Advanced counties in North America and Europe are at a better position to tackle such issue owing to faster market assessment capacity. In Europe, countries such as the U.K., Germany, Netherlands, among others are key markets for such services. In North America, the U.S. remain the top business destination for market players. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India present significant market opportunities. In the Middle East, the market is expected to growth significantly in CGG counties. This is primarily owing to increased focus on economic diversification. Non-oil investment has grown consistently in the region, which is viewed as a positive market indicator.

