Group Life Accident Insurance Market - Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Segmentation, Forecast 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Group Life Accident Insurance is offered by an employer or other large-scale entity, such an association or labor organization, to its workers or members. This life insurance, which typically is inexpensive or even free, and has relatively low coverage amount, is typically offered as a piece of a larger employer or membership benefit package.
In 2018, the global Group Life Accident Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
growth strategies, business models, and market shares of some of the key players operating in the industry. Alongside this, the report offers a detailed commentary over the key factors influencing the market, segment-wise data analysis, statistics in terms of revenue, and country-wise statistical information to capture all the facets of the global Group Life Accident Insurance market.
This report focuses on the global Group Life Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Group Life Accident Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
Assicurazioni Generali
China Life Insurance
MetLife
PingAn
AXA
Sumitomo Life Insurance
Aegon
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
CPIC
Aviva
Munich Re Group
Zurich Financial Services
Nippon Life Insurance
Gerber Life Insurance
AIG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Personal Injury Claims
Road Traffic Accidents
Work Accidents
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Advanced counties in North America and Europe are at a better position to tackle such issue owing to faster market assessment capacity. In Europe, countries such as the U.K., Germany, Netherlands, among others are key markets for such services. In North America, the U.S. remain the top business destination for market players. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India present significant market opportunities. In the Middle East, the market is expected to growth significantly in CGG counties. This is primarily owing to increased focus on economic diversification. Non-oil investment has grown consistently in the region, which is viewed as a positive market indicator.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
……Continued
