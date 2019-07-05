Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Report 2019 by Technology, Trends, Top Companies and more.

A new market study, titled “Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been Published".

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer-generated enhancements atop an existing reality in order to make it more meaningful through the ability to interact with it. whereas Virtual reality (VR) can be defined as an artificial, computer-generated simulation or recreation of a real-life environment or situation which immerses the user by making them feel like they are experiencing the simulated reality firsthand, primarily by stimulating their vision and hearing.

Geographically, North America dominated the augmented & virtual reality component market driven by higher penetration, demand, consumption and popularity of AR & VR technology in day to day life of its residents. This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Blippar

Daqri

Eon Reality

Google

Himax Technologies

Intel

Magic Leap

Meta

Microsoft

Facebook

Osterhout Design Group (ODG)

PTC

Samsung Electronics

Sony

Vuzix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

