Featured Property: 5BR Villa With Private Casita In Rincon De Guayabitos

Located no more than a 5 minute walk from the Pacific Ocean, this home is neatly tucked among some of the most breath-taking homes in Coastal Riviera Nayarit.

RICON DE GUAYABITOS, MEXICO, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Villa Golondrinas, located no more than a five minute walk from the Pacific Ocean, is neatly tucked among some of the most breath-taking homes in Coastal Riviera Nayarit. It represents the best Riviera Nayarit has to offer with a listing price of US $595,000.00.

This gorgeous, updated, 5 bedroom Villa located at Retorno Golondrinas 9, Ricon de Guayabitos in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico boasts 3 bathrooms along a three floor concept of 559 square meters.

A stunning landscape, with a covered terrace, opens up to a crisp water filled pool, a stunning outdoor kitchen and bbq that overlook a private Casita with it’s own full bathroom.

The main floor houses the kitchen of any chef’s dream; with granite countertops, new appliances, and a beautiful breakfast bar surrounded by endless amounts of cupboard and counter space. High end fixtures can be seen throughout the entirety of the expansive Villa as well as quality construction and attention to detail highlighted through it’s finishes. The upper floor provides the ideal covered palapa for relaxation and the perfect tanning area while overlooking the magnificent views of the ocean.

More information can be found on the property’s website at: https://galvanrealestateandservices.com/properties/villa-golondrinas/

“You owe it to yourself to take a look at this Villa and see firsthand the quality of construction, views and floor plan it provides” said the listing Agent, Robert Galvan.

Since their inception, Galvan Real Estate and Services has made it their mission to service the Lo de Marcos and Riviera Nayarit area’s to promote them on a worldwide scale, while still protecting it’s preservation, making them so special.

With over 7 years worth of experience, Galvan Real Estate’s very own Robert Galvan is proud to represent the Villa Golondrinas Estate.

“Avoid feeling overwhelmed and use my experience and knowledge to find the home of your dreams” he added.

For additional information on the property or to express interest, please contact Robert Galvan at 011-52-(327)-275-0233 or by email at GalvanRealEstate4@gmail.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.