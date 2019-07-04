Head of State ends official visit to Cuba

Havana, ANGOLA, July 4 - The two-day official visit of President João Lourenço to Cuba served to adjust the juridical instruments of co-operation to the transition processes and reforms taking place in both countries. ,

According to the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, speaking to journalists, besides the reaffirmation of solidarity and fraternal ties, Angola can benefit from a privileged co-operation relationship with Cuba.

He went on to say that given the advances made by Cuba in areas like medical sciences and biotechnology research, the co-operation will enable Angola to be more successful in tackling diseases like hepatitis and diabetes.

He disclosed that there is also potential for co-operation in terms of tourism development.

Manuel Augusto stressed that the visit of the Angolan delegation to Cuba met the expectations.

The two countries signed several agreements, such as the ones relating to mutual assistance in penal matters and the memoranda in the areas of health and education, as well as the industry sector.

The Angolan President was distinguished with the José Marti Order, having himself also decorated several Cuban personalities with the Agostinho Neto Order.

One of the personalities decorated with the Agostinho Neto Order was the Cuban President, Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermúdez.

President João Lourenço also had a meeting with Angolan scholarship students in Cuba, to whom he appealed for commitment so that the country can benefit from such cadres and boost its development process.

The President of the Republic remains in Cuba, now on a private visit, after making a two-day official trip to the Caribbean country. The return of the Head of State to Luanda is set to take place on Sunday, July 7, reads a note released by the President’s Civil Office.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.