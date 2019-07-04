HFX closes first quarter with nearly £1m new business as retail sector invests in workforce management solutions

Flamingo Flowers, Blue Diamond Garden Centres and DX Network Services benefit from workforce management with HFX’s cloud time and attendance and rostering

Our Rostering and Budgeting solutions break new ground by reflecting the New World of Work. They allow companies to capture multi-dimensional attendance data in many different ways.” — Nicola Smart, COO, HFX

HERTS, UK, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HFX , one of the UK’s leading developers of cloud-based workforce management solutions, has announced a record first quarter, with nearly £1m sales to new clients in the retail sector, including Flamingo Flowers, Blue Diamond Garden centres and DX Network Services, the delivery company. All three organisations have selected HFX‘s cloud Time and Attendance (T&A), as well as its Rostering and Cost Management solution, to manage large numbers of employees working across multiple locations.Flamingo Flowers, a supplier of flowers and vegetables to leading supermarket chains including Tesco and Sainsbury’s, has selected HFX’s solution to manage 1700 employees across its five UK locations and headquarters in Stevenage.DX Network Services, the parcels delivery specialist for the legal profession and passport office, has over 4000 employees across 70 UK sites, while Blue Diamond has 30 garden centres. They have also selected secure biometric fingerprint terminals to manage access control as part of the HFX’s integrated Time and Attendance solution.All three companies have invested in HFX’s Rostering, Budgeting and Cost Management solution to create and track cost-efficient rotas for staff, both to meet seasonal demands and to ensure compliance with working hours regulation and staff wellbeing.Nicola Smart, COO at HFX said; “We have seen a massive increased demand for our cloud workforce management solutions. Cloud technology is accelerating the move away from large scale, monolithic enterprise suites to ‘Best in Class’ applications that provide ‘plug and play’ capabilities enabling organisations to put together a solution that meets their own individual requirements with ease.“Our Rostering and Budgeting solutions break new ground by reflecting the New World of Work. They allow companies to capture multi-dimensional data in many different ways - by time, location, activity and cost centre. Having this information at their fingertips enables companies to plan resources and have the right staff working at the location, at the right time, to deliver their services or meet production targets profitably while ensuring staff wellbeing at the same time.”



