NEW VENDOR PERFORMANCE RESEARCH BEGINS ON DIRECT CARRIER BILLING

ROCCO RESEARCH TO ANNOUNCE “LEADING DCB VENDOR” AWARD WINNERS AT WORLD TELEMEDIA, MARBELLA 14-16 OCT, 2019

We are very excited to announce the Tier One vendors in a special awards ceremony at the Platinum Sponsor Party on the 15th October during World Telemedia (14-16 Oct 2019) in Marbella.” — Jason Bryan CEO ROCCO RESEARCH

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Further to the success of last year’s DCB Report, where over 100+ MNOs and 25+ Vendors indicated that the research was a unique opportunity to give feedback in a neutral way on how the DCB vendors were performing, we are today launching our second DCB Vendor Performance Survey for MNOs Every MNO who takes part will be able to rate the DCB vendors on over 30 KPIs. A great chance to recognise the leading vendors and understand the main drivers behind choosing the right carrier billingpartner. Every MNO who takes part will receive an Executive Summary Report once the survey concludes which will include the aggregated feedback of all Vendors who took part. Please pass this link or this page onto someone in your team who may be able to help us with this important industry feedback.The research opens today and concludes on Monday 30th September 2019. In a special change to how we presented the results last year we are very excited to announce that this year we will reveal the Tier One vendors and the overall Number One vendor in an awards ceremony at the Platinum Sponsor Party on the 15th October during World Telemedia (14-16 Oct 2019) in Marbella. The Tier One vendors will be presented with awards during the event, providing a much welcomed opportunity to recognise the leaders in this specialist field.Now celebrating its 30th anniversary year – World Telemedia has established itself as a key destination for Advertisers, Merchants, Media and Content Owners – who want seamless micropayment solutions and engagement tools that drive sales and convert customers across a globally expanding range of digital communication networks – making it the perfect event to co-host this important initiative.We strongly urge Mobile Operators and Vendors to get the most optimal strategic insights they need from this conference and the networking opportunities it brings. This will be a great opportunity to meet Aggregators, Service Providers, Carriers, Network Operators, telcos, platform and technology providers, fraud prevention and Cyber security experts one single venue.Conference Highlights14+ International Country UpdatesCarrier Billing & Emerging MarketsCryptocurrencies, Vouchers & WalletsVAS / Apps & Content DistributionGlobal PRS & VAS Research ResultsTraffic, Clicks & Conversion StrategiesAffiliate Marketing PartnershipsBusiness Messaging & MarketingManaging Worldwide CampaignsAd Monitoring & CompliancePSD2, GDPR & Mobile MoneyFraud Prevention & Cyber SecurityAdvertising & Marketing StrategiesMonetising Content & Engagement

World telemedia 2018



