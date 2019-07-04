NEW VENDOR PERFORMANCE RESEARCH BEGINS ON DIRECT CARRIER BILLING
ROCCO RESEARCH TO ANNOUNCE “LEADING DCB VENDOR” AWARD WINNERS AT WORLD TELEMEDIA, MARBELLA 14-16 OCT, 2019
Every MNO who takes part will be able to rate the DCB vendors on over 30 KPIs. A great chance to recognise the leading vendors and understand the main drivers behind choosing the right carrier billingpartner. Every MNO who takes part will receive an Executive Summary Report once the survey concludes which will include the aggregated feedback of all Vendors who took part. Please pass this link or this page onto someone in your team who may be able to help us with this important industry feedback.
The research opens today and concludes on Monday 30th September 2019. In a special change to how we presented the results last year we are very excited to announce that this year we will reveal the Tier One vendors and the overall Number One vendor in an awards ceremony at the Platinum Sponsor Party on the 15th October during World Telemedia (14-16 Oct 2019) in Marbella. The Tier One vendors will be presented with awards during the event, providing a much welcomed opportunity to recognise the leaders in this specialist field.
Now celebrating its 30th anniversary year – World Telemedia has established itself as a key destination for Advertisers, Merchants, Media and Content Owners – who want seamless micropayment solutions and engagement tools that drive sales and convert customers across a globally expanding range of digital communication networks – making it the perfect event to co-host this important initiative.
We strongly urge Mobile Operators and Vendors to get the most optimal strategic insights they need from this conference and the networking opportunities it brings. This will be a great opportunity to meet Aggregators, Service Providers, Carriers, Network Operators, telcos, platform and technology providers, fraud prevention and Cyber security experts one single venue.
Conference Highlights
14+ International Country Updates
Carrier Billing & Emerging Markets
Cryptocurrencies, Vouchers & Wallets
VAS / Apps & Content Distribution
Global PRS & VAS Research Results
Traffic, Clicks & Conversion Strategies
Affiliate Marketing Partnerships
Business Messaging & Marketing
Managing Worldwide Campaigns
Ad Monitoring & Compliance
PSD2, GDPR & Mobile Money
Fraud Prevention & Cyber Security
Advertising & Marketing Strategies
Monetising Content & Engagement
World telemedia 2018
