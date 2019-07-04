Eurostop announces new in store Café POS module available for UK and international markets

Eurostop’s innovative technology enables retailers to provide customers with in-store café experience while shopping

We have designed Eurostop Café Mode POS to help retailers provide additional services and entice customers into the store” — Deborah Loh, Marketing Manager, Eurostop

LONDON, UK, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurostop has announced that Café Mode, its new e-pos touch till software designed for in-store cafes, is now available for the UK and international market. Already used by M&S Hong Kong, Eurostop’s in-store café POS solution enables retailers to provide customers with the choice to pay for goods along with food and drink at an in-house café or restaurant, using the same POS terminal. It enables retailers to enhance their instore customer experience, helping to increase time spent in store and encouraging repeat visits.Café Mode includes specifically designed features that enable retailers to manage payment and stock efficiently, both for perishable food and drink items as well as standard goods, helping to optimise stocks and reduce waste. Cashiers can switch between ‘Café mode’ and standard till mode at the touch of a button, allowing them to take payment for food and drinks, or goods at the same till point. Customers also benefit from discounts for end of life items and promotional offers for future visits that staff can administer at till-point.Deborah Loh, Marketing Manager at Eurostop said; “Despite many claiming the demise of the High Street due to online competition, shoppers are still demanding the experience and services offered by physical stores. An in-store café can increase customer dwell time, improve loyalty and encourage return visits. Recent research also states that many customers are more likely to visit stores for an enhanced experience.“We have designed Eurostop Café Mode POS to help retailers provide additional services and entice customers into the store. It helps retailers to manage café food and drink sales efficiently, and customers can pay for their goods at the same time. It’s quick and easy to use, enabling staff to take orders quickly, so avoiding queues and providing a better customer experience. Providing additional discounts and promotions also helps to increase loyalty and repeat visits.”Eurostop’s Café Mode POS includes a Kitchen Order Management feature enabling staff to print separate tickets for food and beverage items sold. The system notes where the items originate – from the fridge, kitchen or hot drinks machine - and links all orders to the appropriate table number, for efficient table service.The End of Life management facility prints labels to override barcodes with discounts later in the day, on bakery and other food as they near their sell by date, helping to optimise stock and reduce waste. The connected retail systems also provide reports and insights that can be viewed on the desktop, tablet and mobile to track both retail and café sales at any time of the day, from any location, for cost efficient stock management.



