Global Methanol Market Opportunities and Strategies Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Methanol Market By Segments, By Country And By Trends – Global Forecast To 2021 to its research database

Methanol Market By Segments (Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Fuel Blending, Acetic Acid, Dimethyl Ether, MTBE, Solvents, Methylamines, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Chloro-Methane, Others), By Country, By Trends” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global methanol market size is expected to reach nearly a $360 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The growth in the methanol market is due economic growth - the methanol manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period as well. The emerging markets continue to grow significantly and is expected to reach slightly higher than the developed markets in the forecast period.

However, the methanol market is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as interest rate increases increasing interest rates are expected to restrict growth of the methanol market, particularly in developed nations including the US and Europe, during the forecast period. This will decrease the flow of money available for investment in the forecast period, making operations and expansion expensive for companies in capital-intensive industries.

Request A Free Sample For The Global Methanol Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=813&type=smp

Methanol is produced from synthesis gas, which is a mixture of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and hydrogen gas. Methanol is further processed to produce other industrially important chemicals such as formaldehyde and acetyls. The largest application of methanol is processing it into formaldehyde which is further treated to form resins, glues and various plastics. Methanol is also being considered as an alternative transportation fuel, as it is a clean-burning fuel that produces fewer smog-causing emissions.

The global methanol market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The methanol market is segmented into formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, fuel blending, acetic acid, dimethyl ether, MTBE, solvents, methylamines, MMA, chloro-methanes, and others.

By Geography - The global methanol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific methanol market is the largest region in the world. It currently accounts for almost $5 billion or more than 44% of the global methanol market. China is the biggest producer of methanol. Its production accounts for more than 90% of the world’s total production capacity.

Read More On The Report For The Global Methanol Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/methanol-market

Methanol Market Trends

Large-scale plants using natural gas as feedstock are increasingly using auto thermal reforming (ATR) for production of methanol. In this process, instead of a tubular reformer, an ATR is used which significantly reduces steam addition to freestreams, as the major trend in the global Methanol market.

Potential Opportunities In The Methanol Market

With growth in emerging market and increased use of methanol in industries, the scope and potential for the global methanol market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period. Major players in the global methanol market include Methanex Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings NV, PetroChina Company Limited, SABIC, and OCI N.V.

Methanex Corporation was the largest competitor with about 19.1% of the market, followed by LyondellBasell Industries Holdings NV, PetroChina Company Limited, SABIC, and OCI N.V.

Methanol Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides methanol market overviews, analyzes and forecasts methanol market size and growth for the global methanol market, methanol market share, methanol market players, methanol market size, methanol market segments and geographies, methanol market trends, methanol market drivers and methanol market restraints, methanol market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The methanol market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Methanol Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global methanol market, formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, fuel blending, acetic acid, dimethyl ether, MTBE, solvents, methylamines, MMA, chloro-methanes, and others

Data Segmentations: methanol market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Methanol Market Organizations Covered: Methanex Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings NV, PetroChina Company Limited, SABIC, and OCI N.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, methanol market customer information, methanol market product/service analysis – product examples, methanol market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global methanol market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Methanol Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the methanol market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Methanol Sector: The report reveals where the global methanol industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Methanol Global Market Report 2019:

Chemicals By End Use Global Market Report 2019

Chemical Fertilizers Market By Segments (Nitrogen Fertilizers, Phosphate Fertilizers, Potash Fertilizers), By Types, By Countries And By Key Players – Global Forecast To 2022



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.