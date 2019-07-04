Hexaware launches automated cloud transformation platform ‘Cloud EDMA’ for Microsoft Azure

Cloud transformation platform Cloud Enterprise Data Management and Analytics for taking onpremise data warehouse and analytics ecosystem to Microsoft Azure.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mumbai 2nd July 2019 Hexaware , one of the fastest-growing next-gen provider of IT services, has launched cloud transformation platform Cloud Enterprise Data Management and Analytics (EDMA) for taking onpremise data warehouse and analytics ecosystem to Microsoft Azure. The collaboration will enable businesses to reduce the time and efforts in the entire transformation cycle by over 60%.The collaboration will enable Hexaware customers leverage Microsoft Azure powered tools such as Machine Learning Studio, Microsoft Cognitive Services, Azure Data Factory and Power BI on cloud. Additionally, with Cloud EDMA platform, enterprises will be able to adopt Microsoft Azure for data warehouse and analytics needs at an accelerated pace. Hexaware’s Cloud EDMA is a suite of proprietary accelerators and IPs that automate multiple processes associated with cloud transformation of legacy onpremise relational data warehouses and Massively Parallel Processing (MPP) appliances.Talking about the offering, Vaidya J.R., Senior Vice President & Global Head– Business Intelligence and Analytics at Hexaware said, “We have observed a major shift in the mindset of our customers. The scenario today is highly competitive; businesses want a sophisticated analytical engine that can glean insights at super high speeds, whereas they are stuck with unscalable, inflexible, legacy on-premise data warehouses akin to old models unable to cater to the business exigencies and that is hindering their competitive advantage. Through Cloud EDMA offering, we precisely address the business and technical challenges customers face in their cloud transformation journey with a 4-step framework ensuring zero disruption to their business operations.”“This association with Microsoft will enable Hexaware to become the partner of choice for customers wanting to adopt Azure as their preferred cloud platform.””Rajiv Sodhi, General Manager, Partner Ecosystem, Microsoft said, “At Microsoft we are committed to empower our partner ecosystem with a powerful and trusted cloud platform that offers better agility, flexibility and security to their customers. Our collaboration with Hexaware will not only enable businesses to experience a seamless and faster transition to the cloud, it will also help them leverage Microsoft’s AI tools to empower employees, engage customers, optimize operations and transform products”.Hexaware’s Cloud EDMA also incorporates adaptive virtualization technique for taking analytical workloads running on MPP appliances to Microsoft Azure. Users can run MPP appliances workloads on Azure SQL data warehouse from Day 1 using this ingenious feature.About HexawareHexaware is the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services. Our focus lies on taking a leadership position in helping our clients attain customer intimacy as their competitive advantage. Our digital offerings have helped our clients achieve operational excellence and customer delight by ‘Powering Man Machine Collaboration.’ We are now on a journey of metamorphosing the experiences of our customer’s customers by leveraging our industry-leading delivery and execution model, built around the strategy— ‘Automate Everything, Cloudify Everything, Transform Customer Experiences.’We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics. We deliver highly evolved services in Rapid Application prototyping, development and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run cloud solutions; Automation-based application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Customer Experience Transformation; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process services.Hexaware services customers in over two dozen languages, from every major time zone and every major regulatory zone. Our goal is to be the first IT services company in the world to have a 50% digital workforce.Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com About MicrosoftMicrosoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft set up its India operations in 1990. Today, Microsoft entities in India have over 9,000 employees, engaged in sales and marketing, research and development and customer services and support, across 11 Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. Microsoft offers its global cloud services from local data centres to accelerate digital transformation across Indian start-ups, businesses, and government agencies. In 2016, Microsoft opened one of its eight Cyber Security Engagement Centres in the country, to address security needs of both public and private sectors.Safe Harbour StatementCertain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Hexaware has made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry.For more information:Visit Microsoft India News Center: https://news.microsoft.com/en-in/ Media contactsHexawareSreedatri Chatterjeesreedatric@hexaware.comMicrosoft IndiaBishalakhi Ghoshv-bighos@microsoft.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.