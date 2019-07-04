You’re Never Too Old to Grow Up! Ipro Announces a New Look for their Website

A city’s skyline can be read and recognized like a line of text, and from above, it resembles a circuit board.

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ipro Tech, LLC, a global leader in eDiscovery and Trial software technology, announced today a new look for their website and logo.

Ipro has been a legal technology company for 30 years, and during that time has evolved through many changes. This past year marks one more of those changes, a blending of powerful technology with a client-centric approach. We hope the new website’s powerful, yet simple design and readability reflect that shift.

Websites reflect their owners’ identities in the same way buildings do—they are even referred to in architectural terms, built on sites, given addresses—and that’s why you’ll see an updated look when you visit iprotech.com.

As part of that design, we adapted the theme of city skylines for a number of reasons. They represent the intersections of business and government, the great centers of data creation, technological innovation, and legal oversight. A city’s skyline can be read and recognized like a line of text, and from above, it resembles a circuit board. These are the places where Ipro operates and thrives.

As a final small yet significant change, our logo now sports a capital I. Early printers of Latinate languages used the uppercase to signify the beginning of a sentence, because periods are small and often overlooked. A capital letter notes a change in thought, the introduction of a new idea distinguished from the lines that had preceded it. Beginning our company’s name with a capital letter seemed one more way to reflect our identity and where we stand going into this new era.

Ipro - Simplifying the Process from Discovery to Trial.

About Ipro Tech, LLC

Ipro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services, and support, bundled as a solution and deployed the way you want it—Desktop, On-prem or Cloud—significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.