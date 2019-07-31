Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed The Law Firm Of Karst von Oiste for a Person With Mesothelioma in Texas Because They Will Put In A Maximum Effort To Ensure Better Compensation Results-Statewide

"The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center is offering to assist a person with mesothelioma in Texas to get prepared for the mesothelioma compensation process-their compensation process depends on it. ” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We know the Internet is loaded with law firms making all types of ridiculous suggestions to people with mesothelioma in Texas running the gamut from 'claims centers, compensation calculators,' to 'free generic books' and we do not want a person with mesothelioma in Texas or their family members to buy off on any of this nonsense.

"We are urging a person with mesothelioma in Texas or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce them to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The law firm of Karst von Oiste's principle office is in Texas and these incredibly hard working extremely skilled mesothelioma lawyers consistently get the best compensation results for their clients in Texas." https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center is also offering to assist a person with mesothelioma in Texas to get prepared for the mesothelioma compensation process because their financial compensation process depends on it as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. Some of the key questions would be:

1. "How many times in your life were-you exposed to asbestos at work, while serving in the armed forces, or at home? We can help you generate this list-and this type of information becomes the basis for your mesothelioma compensation claim-it is super important. To be worthwhile the list must be as specific as possible as we would like to discuss.

2. "Do you have a coworker, a shipmate, a friend or a relative who witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

3. "We are certain Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste will be able to put a value on this information once the blanks have been filled in. If you live in Texas and you have been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please give us a call at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce you to Erik and his amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinic's in the world.

* Baylor Saint Luke's Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas:

https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

*Dallas Methodist Hospital: Dallas, Texas: https://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation's largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen to very good people in Texas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.



