Cocoa: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cocoa in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

This report orders the market dependent on producers, areas, type and application.

The report is the result of an exhaustive analysis of the industry, briefed in a basic overview. The overview is made of the market definition, the primary applications, as well as the manufacturing technology employed. The analysis of the global Cocoa market dives into the competitive landscape, along with the latest industry trends, and main regions. The report also provides the price margins of the product coupled with the risks and challenges faced by the manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers an understanding of different key dynamics that significantly influence the Cocoa market. The market insight has been given in the report, keeping 2019 as the base year while the forecast period extends over till 2024.

The worldwide market for Cocoa is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 15730 million US$ in 2024, from 14290 million US$ in 2019.

Key Players

The report offers a thorough understanding of the market’s competitive scenario along with the current trends within the manufacturing space. The report highlights some of the esteemed players inundating the market, including prominent as well as emerging vendors.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer (FUJI OIL)

Olam

Puratos

Cémoi

Irca

Foley's Candies LP

NATRA

Kerry Group

Valrhona

Guittard

Ferrero

Ghirardelli

Alpezzi Cocoa & Chocolate

Republica del Cacao

TCHO

Drivers and Barriers

The report, in addition to providing an insight of the various key dynamics influencing the Cocoa market, also examines the volume trends, the pricing history and value of the market. In addition, several potential growth factors, barriers, as well as opportunities are also taken into consideration to attain an acute understanding of the overall market.

Regional Description

The analysis and forecast of the Cocoa market takes place on not just a global level, but regional level as well. Region-wise, the report includes the primary regions: Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. Each of these regions is studied extensively, examining the current trends, outlook, and opportunities that could elevate the market position in the future.

Method of Research

With the aim of determining the market potential, the overall market is analyzed with respect to the parameters included in the Porter’s Five Force Model. On top of that, a SWOT analysis is also done, as a result of which the report is able to provide a precise knowledge of the Cocoa market. The exhaustive analysis of the market helps identify and highlight its main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and risks.

