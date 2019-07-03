Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Forecast 2025
PUNE, INDIA, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software is the tool that can convert printed characters into digital text.
Optical character recognition (OCR) software works with your scanner to convert printed characters into digital text, allowing you to search for or edit your document in a word processing program.
In 2018, the global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The study of the global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.
The analysis of the market is done according to the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. These reliable market reports have led to integrating top-down and bottom-up approaches into the research model. This allows the analysists to provide the clients with estimations of various crucial market figures which are then used for a SWOT analysis of the Music School Software market along with relevant insights into the global market
This report focuses on the global Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Optical Character Recognition(OCR) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Adobe
ABBYY Software House
Hyland Software
Docuphase
Alfresco
ByteScout
OnlineOCR
CVISION Technologies
MB Mygtukynas
Cognex
FreeOCR
GRM Information Management
Anyline
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal Perpetual
Enterprise Perpetual
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 North America
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
……Continued
