AssessFirst to launch it’s advanced recruitment solution in the UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssessFirst , the innovative French recruitment platform, is expanding its services into the UK, with the announcement of their first office in London.The Paris based company is used by over 3,500 businesses across 30 diﬀerent countries to recruit, develop talent, and to help them make smarter, faster and better candidate selections. Their current clients include Air France, Publicis and recruitment giant Hays, helping save up to 30% of their time by arming them with the right information.Results are achieved by assessing the potential of the candidate. This includes the way in which they think; their mental agility, what drives them, their motivations and how they behave on a daily basis. Assessing their personality and correlating it with the criteria is proven to be linked to excellent long term performance and engagement.The AssessFirst platform is not just for recruiters; candidates are increasingly harnessing the insights delivered by AssessFirst to further enhance their careers with 98% of candidates agreeing that their results helped them better prepare for interviews and career paths.Zsuzsa Szilagyi, Talent and Culture Manager at AccorInvest said: “We found the platform a great help when recruiting as it allows us to tailor our interviews to target the important traits in a person and how that person is reacting to the criteria. It has also been really helpful for our managers and staff to get a better understanding of the emotional intelligence we are bringing into the business”David Bernard, CEO and Founder at AssessFirst said: “Our platform helps ensure users ﬁnd candidates with the right motivations and personalities; providing its service to businesses of all sizes. We of course have some concern over the impact of Brexit, but the UK economy has been affected by turbulent markets over the last few years and has proven itself to be resilient. Right now, we have confidence in the relevance of our product for the UK market and we’re excited to provide our services from our new London base”To learn more about the AccessFirst recruitment platform visit: www.assessﬁrst.com/en.EndsImage attached:All press enquiries to Grace Coleman via grace@happylucky.co.uk | 07807670370Editors notes:About AssessFirst AssessFirst is a predictive recruitment platform allowing companies to forecast how well candidates and employees will succeed and thrive in a particular job. AssessFirst analyses data on more than 5 million proﬁles, including candidates, employees and recruitment professionals. Today, more than 3,500 companies in 30 countries use the AssessFirst platform to increase their performance by up to 25%, drive down their recruitment costs by 20% and reduce their employee turnover rate by 50%.



