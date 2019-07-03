Sparrow teams up with leading custodian BitGo to safeguard users’ assets Sparrow

Customer protection is our top priority. We chose BitGo, a world-class custodian, as our partner to offer our users a safe and secure trading experience.” — Kenneth Yeo

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparrow is proud to announce BitGo as the official custodian for the company’s digital assets.As the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets, BitGo will help to eliminate risk and increase transparency in the digital asset market by providing the most secure and compliant custodial and liquidity solutions.“Customer protection is our top priority. We chose BitGo, a world-class custodian, as our partner to offer our users a safe and secure trading experience,” said Kenneth Yeo, CEO of Sparrow.BitGo has also announced support for the Sparrow Token (SPO), Sparrow’s platform token which enables users to enjoy a 50 percent discount on transaction fees. Additionally, users can now compliantly store SPO using BitGo’s multi-signature wallets and custody solutions.Kenneth added, “With great partners, Sparrow is in a good position to ensure that our platform remains safe, secure and compliant to global standards. Our goal is to be the most trusted digital assets trading platform that enables everyone and anyone to trade with confidence.”About BitGoBitGo | www.bitgo.com is the leader in institutional digital asset financial services, providing clients with security, custodial, and liquidity solutions.In 2013, BitGo introduced the industry’s first multi-signature hot wallet. Today, BitGo is the world’s largest processor of on-chain Bitcoin transactions, processing 15% of all global Bitcoin transactions, and $15 billion per month across all cryptocurrencies. BitGo supports over 100 coins and tokens, and has over $2 billion in assets in wallet.BitGo’s customer base includes the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges and spans more than 50 countries. In 2018, BitGo introduced BitGo Custody and launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets.BitGo is backed by Craft Ventures, DCG, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners.About SparrowSparrow | www.sparrowexchange.com is the leading options trading platform, providing the simplest way to control risk and monetize your digital assets. Trade with confidence on the world’s best options trading platform powered by smart contracts.Headquartered in Singapore, Sparrow offers fully-customizable options settled by smart contract in an intuitive and easy-to-use trading interface. Professional traders will also be able to use Sparrow APIs for maximum performance. Sparrow aims to serve the needs of all traders by providing a wide range of industry-leading trading tools.Sparrow is backed by renowned organizations such as: Signum Capital, Hyperchain Capital, Kyber Network, LuneX Ventures, Arrington XRP Capital, Digital Currency Holdings, Du Capital, The Yozma Group, QCP Capital, 256 Ventures and Jubilee Capital who firmly believe in the project and have committed to use Sparrow as their preferred hedging partner.Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/SparrowExchange



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.