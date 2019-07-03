Hope Institute Launched Hotel Management Diploma Course for 10th Pass Student

Hope Institute director said "After complete 10th, now student can diploma in hotel management. Student can diploma course in food production or confectionery"

KOTDWAR, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students who are looking for the option for choosing hotel management course after 10th . Now Hope institute launched diploma course for 10th students , Institute providing short term course in Food Production to Bakery and Confectionery for 10th students.Benefit of Diploma in Food Production: Students aspiring to become chefs or entrepreneurs can pursue the specialized course providing intensive training in culinary arts.Benefit of Diploma in Bakery and Confectionery: Students aspiring to become chefs or entrepreneurs can pursue the specialized course providing intensive training in bakery and confectionery.Institute's CEO said "We have More than 10 Years of excellence and experience in this Industry its really make us feel proud, the vision I have seen and inter the hospitality education the day by day we achieve our goal."



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.