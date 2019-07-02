Statement by the Executive Board of the IMF on the Nomination of Managing Director Christine Lagarde as President of the European Central Bank

July 2, 2019

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued the following statement today following the nomination of IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde to the presidency of the European Central Bank.

“We, the Executive Board of the IMF, take note of the nomination of IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde as President of the European Central Bank.

“We accept Ms. Lagarde’s decision to relinquish her IMF responsibilities temporarily during the nomination period. We have full confidence in First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton as Acting Managing Director of the IMF.”