GHB Intellect Founder and President Selected to the IAM Strategy 300 For Third Consecutive Year

Dr. Ghobad Heidari, Founder & President

Dr. Ghobad Heidari Selected for the IAM Strategy 300 – The World’s Leading IP Strategists

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GHB Intellect founder and president, Dr. Ghobad Heidari, has been named by IAM Strategy 300 as one of the world’s top IP value creators. IAM is the preeminent intellectual property business media platform and released the fourth edition of IAM Strategy 300 in June of 2019. The unique listing features men and women who, through their strategic advice, are generating wealth for their clients from IP.Every year, the IAM research team works with senior corporate IP managers around the world to hand-pick IP industry advisers and strategists. Only individuals with multiple nominations are listed in the IAM Strategy 300. Since its launch, IAM has been the go-go guide for those seeking IP strategy leaders around the world.In describing the selected members, they mention that “these world-class IP strategists do not see issues from just one perspective; instead, they view things in the round. It is this 360-degree perspective, combined with a demonstrable ability to deliver, which makes them stand out from the crowd.” This earned recognition continues to highlight GHB Intellect’s ability to provide leading intellectual property consulting services.Dr. Ghobad Heidari has over 25 years of research, development, IP analysis and management experience. In 2007, he founded GHB Intellect with the goal of providing unparalleled expertise and unprecedented consulting services. Over the last 12 years, GHB Intellect has grown into a well-respected service provider with expanded offerings to include a full suite of IP strategy consulting services, including reverse engineering . Dr. Heidari’s exceptional skill set, as well as profound insights into the development, creation and management of IP value are reflected in his repeated selections to the IAM Strategy 300.At GHB Intellect, we harness our top-notch technical expertise and extensive resources to provide industry-leading intellectual property consulting services to our clients. We have been providing litigation support and technical expertise since 2007 with a project management approach to ensure the quality, consistency, and reliability of each project. Our team is very active in the IP and technology community and is continuously looking for ways to evolve and improve our IP services.We enable our clients to realize significant ROI by optimizing each project through highly-specialized experts, reduced project timeframes, and high-quality services. GHB Intellect is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit GHB Intellect online, our Facebook page: @GHBintellect, @GHB_Intellect on Twitter, or @GHB Services, LLC on LinkedIn.



