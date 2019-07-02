KD The Pharaoh Releases New Song “Underdogs”

Recording Artist & Designer Releases New Hot Single

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the release of his new single “Underdogs” featuring Chubbs Malone, KD the Pharaoh gives his fans new music to zone out to this summer. The freshly released single is now available for listen on major streams including Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/48fQyemZr7UvRi7cTynGTj In early 2008, KD the Pharaoh began his journey as an underground recording emcee. He cites some of his biggest influences as being: Biggie Smalls, “The Notorious B.I.G”, 2pac, Lil Wayne, Z-ro, Jay-Z, and UGK. He released his first recording single "Step N My Square" on MySpace and received thousands of plays. With the massive response to this track, KD gained even more confidence to continue following his dreams. Over the years as he diligently worked on perfecting his craft, he dropped numerous hot singles to keep his buzz going. Known for his pure lyrical content and creativity, KD decided he was ready for the big leagues.Together with his new single, KD the Pharaoh has debuted his new clothing line Beniamino, highlighting their signature Beniamino backpack. Carry your belongings in prime Beniamino style. The stylish red and gold medium-sized tiled print backpack ensures stand-out style. These, amongst other products are available at www.kdthepharaoh.com When you download the new single “Underdogs”, you will receive a discount on the Beniamino Backpack for a limited time.If you would like to receive more information about “Underdogs" or to schedule an interview with KD the Pharaoh, please email info@dimedivabranding.com.



