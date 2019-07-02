Hoyer Statement on the 55th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964
“However, in 2019, America’s cities remain segregated; disparities continue in education and housing; certain groups are still prevented from exercising the right to vote. It is up to us to build on the legacy of the Civil Rights Act and other legislation and follow the example of those who brought them to fruition, like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rep. John Lewis, Dorothy Height, and others. That is why House Democrats are working to advance legislation to restore the Voting Rights Act and expand opportunity for all Americans. I look forward to continue working with Rep. Lewis and with my colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus to fight for justice, equality, and for all to have their voices heard in our democracy and to stand up for civil rights in the twenty-first century.”
