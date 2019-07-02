Statement by International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on her Nomination as President of the European Central Bank

July 2, 2019 Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement today. “I am honored to have been nominated for the Presidency of the European Central Bank. In light of this, and in consultation with the Ethics Committee of the IMF Executive Board, I have decided to temporarily relinquish my responsibilities as Managing Director of the IMF during the nomination period.” IMF Communications Department MEDIA RELATIONS PRESS OFFICER: Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org



