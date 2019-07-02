Brandstory is now Google's Partner

Brandstory is the leading digital marketing agency in Bangalore, India. We achieved one of the best trademarks from Google.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bangalore, India June 24, 2019Brandstory has surpassed yet another milestone as the company has been named a Google Partner. This monumental success makes us beam with pride and is very happily added to our list of achievements. Brandstory was founded in 2014 and has found a steady and consistent growth over the past few years and have now found ourselves to be part of an elite few companies in south India with the title of Google Partner.We take this opportunity to thank our team who have worked relentlessly and consistently to make this possible. We also would like to thank our clients for their undying support and encouragement and their belief in our work ethic and our principles without which allowed us to grow and we would not be in the position we are in today. This would not be possible without the efforts of our team as well as the loyalty of our clients.From the top managementThis has been a dream come true for us and is an absolute honour for us to have earned the title of Google partner in a city like Bangalore. Bangalore is termed as the silicon valley of India and is filled with multiple startups in various domains and the competition is always tight. This has given us a real boost of confidence and will help propel us in the right direction which will, in turn, help us serve our clients in a more efficient manner. The Google partnership will play a vital role in generating a greater ROI for all our clients. We would like to thank our team for working efficiently and providing great quality every single day and also our clients for having faith in us throughout our tenure. Bala Kumaran - CEOAbout BrandstoryBrandStory is a company which has established itself as a well reputed and respected digital marketing agency in bangalore India and has now turned its sights to the UK with a branch in Manchester. We have worked on various projects and provide an efficient and pocket-friendly solution to all your requirements. We have catered to more than 600 clients globally. We offer solutions that are well suited for all your digital marketing needs.



