yieldHUB finds a new way to increase the capability of STDF

LIMERICK, IRELAND, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- yieldHUB announced a new way to extend the capability of STDF , in conjunction with their customer Xaar. It allows industrial inkjet printhead suppliers to see map images of where the tens of thousands of nozzles are across a silicon wafer and how these vary. This means that variation from the wafer fab can be identified and therefore improved, when necessary.yieldHUB is a multinational company specializing in Yield Management Solutions for the semiconductor industry. In addition to their software system, they work with customers and solve related problems that may arise. They recently announced a new way of extending the capability of STDF files.Xaar is a world leader in the development of digital inkjet technology. The company has been working with yieldHUB for a few years. Xaar designs and manufactures printheads. The nozzles on the printheads are tested a number of times during manufacturing. The physical location of any variation in performance is very useful to assess. Using yieldHUB, Xaar engineers are able to see map images of where the tens of thousands of nozzles are across a silicon wafer and how these vary. This helps them to identify the variation from the wafer fab.Leading the work within Xaar is Principal Product Engineer, Alan Morgan. Alan says “With the addition of MPR XY Mapping in yieldHUB, I am able to do extremely detailed analysis very quickly. It helps me to understand silicon variation and how it can affect the performance of critical components in the printhead. At Xaar, we pride ourselves on delivering the highest quality and performance to our customers, we’re excited to extend analysis capabilities beyond standard formats such as STDF without needing to change any software on the test floor.”Speaking about delivering new capabilities to customers, Kevin Robinson, Director of Customer Success in yieldHUB said “This project is a great example of what we deliver to our customers. We work closely with customers to understand their needs, then bring real value and insights in the workflow. Providing new capabilities that unlock new insights for our customers into their manufacturing is both exciting and satisfying.”About yieldHUBFor companies who need to optimize yields, yieldHUB software provides them with a complete understanding of yields in manufacturing. Advanced offerings include specialist software for aerospace, automotive and AI chips.Visit www.yieldhub.com About Xaar PLCXaar is a world leader in the development of digital inkjet technology. Xaar's technology drives the conversion of analogue printing and manufacturing methods to digital inkjet which is more efficient, more economical and more productive than the traditional methods which have been in use for years.The company designs and manufactures printheads as well as systems for product decoration and industrial 3D Printing which use its inkjet technology.Visit www.xaar.com



