Motorcycle Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Introduction

The report provides an in-depth evaluation and study of the Global Motorcycle Market. It dives into the present state of the industry and discusses the various facts, figures, and variables relevant to the market. A basic overview is framed at first, wherein the market definition, technology used, classifications, applications, consumption, drivers, demand-supply, potential opportunities, industry chain structure, and other key information are provided. During the research phase, some of the major stakeholders across the value chain are duly contacted for conducting interviews.

Market players-

• BMW

• Bajaj Auto

• Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A

• Harley-Davidson, Inc.

• Yamaha Motors Co., Ltd.

• TVS Motor Company Ltd.

• KTM AG

• Piaggio & C. Spa

• Hero MotoCorp Ltd.,

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Kawasaki

The study of the Global Motorcycle Market involves both primary as well as secondary research. The report provides an in-depth look of the market and offers comprehensive forecasts regarding its future outlook, most specifically over the forecast period. The report provides a thorough look into the competitive landscape of the market. It analyzes the market share of different regions, the history of growth, and the forecasts provided by industry experts in order to precisely project its growth trajectory.

Global Motorcycle Market- Competitor Analysis

The Global Motorcycle Market is Manufacturers have started exploring the electric motorcycle market, showing signs that the electric motorcycles are destined to be the future of motorcycle transport system, as emphasis on clean energy in growing by the day. Harley Davidson has also expressed plans to enter the field. Suzuki, on the other hand, has taken a bold step to move away from the commuter bikes segment to direct their resources towards the premium motorcycle and scooter market, so as to cater to the “aspirational and passion need of the customer instead of functional needs”. BMW, although has shown no plans to enter the commuter market, continued to cater to the luxury bikes market by introducing new bikes in the premium range.

Global Motorcycle Market- Segment Analysis

By Product type, the Global Motorcycle Market is divided into geared vehicles and non-geared vehicles. The geared vehicles take the lead in this division. Most consumers prefer to use them primarily due to their fuel efficiency, and easy manoeuvrability through narrow spaces. Geared vehicles are further sub-segmented into standard bikes, cruisers, sports bikes, etc. The bike market, though, was hit in the 1st quarter of 2019 owing to the similar declines in major markets-namely, India and China. By technology, the Global Motorcycle Market is segmented into electric and non-electric/motorcycles which run on combustible engines. Although the non-electric motorcycles have a huge market share, their electric counterparts are forecasted to grow at a healthy rate in the near future, given that the world as a whole is looking to reduce its non-renewable resource usage, and cut down on emissions. The electric motorcycles are mainly comprised in two battery types - Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) and Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) batteries. While electric vehicles consisting of SLA batteries dominated the market due to their cheap price, recent trends show that the Li-Ion batteries have seen a steady decline in prices which would eventually lead them to dominate in the forecast period, since they have a high density, and high drive range. By application, the Global Motorcycle Market is segmented into motorcycles for transport, and motorcycles for racing. Motorcycles for transport leads this segment. The transport segment leads here because the demand for racing bikes can be considered particularly niche, given that bikes with a range of 150cc-200cc would suffice for a daily commute

The objective of the study is to closely define the size of the Global Motorcycle Market cross different segments & nations in recent years and to forecast a valuation of the market. The report is proficiently designed to integrate both quantitative and qualitative aspects of the industry across every region and countries. Moreover, the report also gives detailed information about vital aspects like the growth drivers and challenges of the market. Add to this, the report also mentions the available and potential opportunities in the micro markets for stakeholders to invest upon. Lastly, it covers the present competitive landscape, the various technological trends, the latest offerings launched by the market players, developments like acquisition and collaboration, and others. It lists the profiles of various players in the market, which includes both leaders as well as the emerging players.

Major Key Points of Global Motorcycle Market

• Global MOTORCYCLES Market Methodology and Scope

• Global MOTORCYCLES Market – Market Definition and Overview

• Global MOTORCYCLES Market – Executive Summary

• Global MOTORCYCLES Market – Market Dynamics

• Global MOTORCYCLES Market – Industry Analysis

• Global MOTORCYCLES Market – By Technology

• Global MOTORCYCLES Market – By Application

• Global MOTORCYCLES Market – By Region

• Global Market – Competitive Landscape

• Company Profiles

• Global MOTORCYCLES Market – Premium Insights

• Global MOTORCYCLES Market – DataM

