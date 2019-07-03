Leadership, Team Building, and Culture, A Guide To Success

Roy Paulson – CEO & President Paulson Manufacturing Business Insights Sponsor Business Insights Sponors

Paulson Manufacturing's CEO, Roy Paulson, recently shared with Dwight Cromie of Business Insight’s Executive Profiles his personal insights and experience.

TEMECULA, CA, USA, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO and President of Paulson Manufacturing, Roy Paulson, recently shared with Dwight Cromie the host of Business Insight’s new Executive Profiles video series his personal insights and experience gathered over the years of serving in the leadership role. He went on to discuss details on how he developed and grew his manufacturing company, selling products in over 70 counties through a network of over 150 national distributors, making Paulson Manufacturing a widely recognized international company.

During the thirty-minute video interview, Paulson also gave insights to what his future business plans are when it comes to Paulson Manufacturing.

In addition, Paulson discussed the ins and outs of Paulson Manufacturing’s team, culture, and how he is dealing with disruption technology and the road the company intends to take in dealing with future trends. Fully committed to its primary mission of providing top-quality protection and safety to all of its customers, Paulson explains how he focuses on his company’s relentless dedication to quality and how it has shaped and continues to shape their company’s brand image. In addition, how manufacturing the highest quality and most reliable safety protective gear in the industry is the most crucial aspect of the company’s philosophy.

In talking about his company’s team and culture he explained how his company’s groundbreaking procedure manual has instilled firm policies that not only ensure quality and safety but also the absolute reliability of their products.

Roy tells us, “You have to develop strong organizational charts, which then, absolutely define the responsibilities of each team member. In addition, you need to define and have in place policies and procedures on everything associated with the business.”

In other words, nothing is left to chance.

He shared with business Insights on how the boldness of action, hard work, and commitment to excellence has facilitated and inspired the company’s philosophy. Roy goes on to explain how the willingness to learn and undertake challenges, the so-called “growth mindset”, is supported and nurtured in the company culture.

“It’s so easy to slip into, what I call the “lazy mind”, where: “I’m not willing to try something new. I’m not willing to do this or that. You’ve got to be willing to try, and risk, and go forward with action.”

