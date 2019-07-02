CyberGrants Announces 2019 Ovation Winners

Corporate Social Responsibility Software Leader Recognizes Clients Patagonia, Pfizer, and Wells Fargo

ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED_STATES, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberGrants, the leading provider of corporate social responsibility software, today announced the winners of the Ovation Awards at their annual Social Impact Leadership Conference in Nashville. Recognizing organizations for their contributions and deep commitment to philanthropic excellence, vision, and inspirational social impact, the company is honored to announce this years’ recipients: Patagonia, Pfizer compassionate access program PfizerCAReS, and Wells Fargo.Ovation Award winners are selected for their philanthropic leadership, dedication to innovation, and use of technology to quickly deliver Agile Social Impact - efficiently and securely. While this years’ winners come from different industries and execute a variety of giving programs, they all share the same commitment to corporate social responsibility. Each are celebrated for creating innovative programming and solutions that break new ground in the industry and demonstrate leadership for other corporations and foundations.“CyberGrants is privileged to work with hundreds of the most generous organization on the planet, including over half of the Fortune 100. The positive impact this group has on the greater good is truly incredible,” noted Mark Layden, CyberGrants chief executive officer. “Every year, it’s a thrill and an honor to recognize a few of our clients whose efforts to achieve social impact are consistently leading the industry with the CyberGrants ‘Ovation’ award."Award recipient Patagonia, a business started by a passionate group of climbers and surfers, is “in business to save our home planet,” and works tirelessly to incorporate sustainability into all of its business practices. As activists, Patagonia’s corporate leaders and employees are committed to making an environmental impact by using its voice, employee’s time, services and at least 1 percent of its sales to support hundreds of grassroots organizations all over the world so that they can remain vigilant and protect what’s irreplaceable.“Patagonia is honored to receive this award,” said Lisa Myers, senior manager of environmental grants at Patagonia. “Partnering with CyberGrants has allowed us to efficiently facilitate our grants programs so our team can focus our attention on finding ways to better support environmental organizations working on the frontlines of the environmental crisis.”Pfizer has won for its innovative use of CyberGrants technology to support the PfizerCAReS compassionate access program. PfizerCAReS is a solution to the complex and evolving area of compassionate use and an important demonstration of Pfizer’s commitment to helping patients in challenging circumstances.“Pfizer has been working with CyberGrants since 2013 to support our medical grants system. We were able to identify an opportunity for CyberGrants to build and launch a custom platform supporting our global integrated process and create a single point of contact for compassionate access requests, no matter where in the world they originate and from whom,” said Grace Fattal, team lead for Pfizer Compassionate Access, Pfizer Inc.Award recipient Wells Fargo, the world’s fourth largest bank, focuses on philanthropic activities that create long-term, strategic relationships with nonprofits and other organizations. They have developed innovative solutions to meet local and national needs by providing monetary support and volunteers to nonprofit organizations and causes.“The CyberGrants client base is a close knit community and we all benefit from connecting with each other. We truly appreciate this community and are so pleased to be recognized as leaders within this prestigious group,” said Lynne Walters, Wells Fargo senior vice president and head of strategic operations, corporate philanthropy and community relations.Giving their time, passion, and expertise, each of our winners are trailblazers in their respective industries and leverage CyberGrants for multiple initiatives including matching gifts, disaster relief, volunteering, grants, community partnerships, and more. These leaders understand the need for agile philanthropy and embrace the positive impact it can have on their brands, employees, and the community. “Regardless of the forms their philanthropy takes, they know they can count on CyberGrants to support their efforts,” said Jeff Summers, CyberGrants chief sales and marketing officer.In 2018, CyberGrants presented the “Ovation Award” to the Aetna Foundation and Newman’s Own Foundation.About PatagoniaWe’re in business to save our home planet.Founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973, Patagonia is an outdoor apparel company based in Ventura, California. A Certified B Corporation, the company is recognized internationally for its commitment to product quality and environmental activism—and its contributions of more than $100 million in grants and in-kind donations to date.Pfizer Inc: Working together for a healthier worldAt Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time.About Wells FargoWells Fargo & Company is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,700 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy.About CyberGrantsWe are working with the world’s top organizations to help them react to world and local events with agility and speed through our corporate social responsibility platform. We make sure their giving programs are done fast. Done right. And deliver major impact. Last year alone, CyberGrants software for grants management and employee giving processed over $6.5 billion in donations for customers like Wal-Mart, Disney, Novartis, and Bank of America and distributed to more than 650,000 nonprofits. 