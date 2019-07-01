Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against a Medical Systems, Inc. – RMED

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Ra Medical’s September 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ra Medical investors under the federal securities laws.



To express your interest in the Ra Medical class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/ra-medical-systems-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ra Medical’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) Ra Medical’s training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) Ra Medical could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) Ra Medical would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) Ra Medical’s manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; (6) Ra Medical would suffer production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Ra Medical’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney advertising.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com



