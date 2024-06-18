Unmosquito Your Summer with Thermacell

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, take a stand against these pesky pests and protect your outdoor moments with Thermacell's best-selling and award-winning E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller !

Invisible 20ft Zone of Protection

Mosquitoes can turn a relaxing evening in the park or a backyard gathering into a swatting nightmare. Thermacell's E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller offers a convenient and effective solution. This innovative device creates a 20-foot zone of protection, keeping mosquitoes away from you and your loved ones including pets.

Say Goodbye to Sprays and Lotions

Unlike messy sprays and lotions that you have to constantly reapply, Thermacell's repellent technology utilizes heat to activate their proprietary formula and repels mosquitoes in the air, not on your skin. Thermacell repellents are people and pet friendly, making them a perfect choice for families. They are also independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety and effectiveness.

Portable, Travel-Friendly Protection

The E55's compact size and rechargeable battery make it perfect for any outdoor adventure or travel. It easily fits in the palm of your hand and can be tucked away in a backpack or purse. Plus, every E55 comes with a "Ready-To-Go" box that includes 12 hours of protection, so you can start enjoying the outdoors right away. Stay outdoors even longer when you buy Thermacell repellent refills lasting up to 40 hours.

Thermacell Summer Sale

Celebrate National Mosquito Control Awareness Week with Thermacell's amazing sale running throughout the summer! Until July 31, 2024, get the E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller for just $29.99, up to 25% off, at all major retailers including Amazon .

Don't let mosquitoes ruin your outdoor fun this summer! Get your Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller today and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with effective mosquito control.

