U.S.-Israel Defense Policy Advisory Group

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John C. Rood led a delegation of defense officials to Israel to co-chair the Defense Policy Advisory Group on June 30. The Israeli co-chair was Zohar Palti, the director of policy and political military affairs in the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

Since 1999, the DPAG has been the primary vehicle for senior DOD and MOD officials to collaboratively advance the U.S.-Israeli defense relationship. Under Secretary Rood last co-chaired the DPAG with Mr. Palti in Washington in October 2018.

The leaders reviewed global and regional security challenges and set priorities for the U.S.-Israel defense partnership over the coming year. The main areas discussed were great power competition; regional security challenges; missile defense; military-to-military interoperability; and defense acquisitions.

"The U.S. defense partnership with Israel is ironclad, and cooperation between the two militaries will remain extraordinarily robust at all levels," said Rood. "Today's dialogue was extremely productive and I look forward to continue our great work with Israel's defense leadership."

Under Secretary of Defense Rood also met senior figures including Israel's national security advisor, the chief of defense, and the director general of the Ministry of Defense.