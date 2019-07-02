SottoPelle Recognizes Rebecca De La Torre, MD for her outstanding contributions to bio-identical hormone therapy.

Aging Gracefully

SottoPelle Announces it's “Featured Doctor Series” highlighting various physicians that have made a difference to their patients.

We are thrilled to Rebecca De La Torre, MD as a Doctor of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.” — CarolAnn Tutera - CEO of SottoPelle

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebecca De La Torre, MD is a SottoPelle Trained Physician since 9/25/2010 and has a thriving practice Allura Skin, Laser & Wellness Clinic in 2032 Lowe St 103, Fort Collins, CO. Their continued success treating Menopause, Andropause, and anti- aging has earned the SottoPelle recommendation and positive patient reviews in the community.Rebecca De La Torre, MD is dedicated to outstanding care and proactive support for the many issues and concerns that arise as we age."Bio-identical hormone replacement therapy in pellet form has been positively researched and patients’ report relief and improved quality of life from the side effects of menopause or andropause (the male equivalent of menopause)," explains CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle. “We are thrilled to announce Rebecca De La Torre, MD as a Doctor of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”DOCTOR CONTACTRebecca De La Torre, MDAllura Skin, Laser & Wellness Clinic2032 Lowe St 103, Fort Collins, CO970-223-0193info@alluraclinic.comCOMPANY INFORMATIONSottoPelleis an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelleand to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com Hormone replacement should NEVER be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms, but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.Contact: Carolann TuteraPhone: (480) 874-1515 ext. 229carolann@sphrt.comSOURCE SottoPelle Therapy

