SottoPelle Recognizes Rebecca De La Torre, MD for her outstanding contributions to bio-identical hormone therapy.
SottoPelle Announces it's “Featured Doctor Series” highlighting various physicians that have made a difference to their patients.
Rebecca De La Torre, MD is dedicated to outstanding care and proactive support for the many issues and concerns that arise as we age.
"Bio-identical hormone replacement therapy in pellet form has been positively researched and patients’ report relief and improved quality of life from the side effects of menopause or andropause (the male equivalent of menopause)," explains CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle. “We are thrilled to announce Rebecca De La Torre, MD as a Doctor of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”
DOCTOR CONTACT
Rebecca De La Torre, MD
Allura Skin, Laser & Wellness Clinic
2032 Lowe St 103, Fort Collins, CO
970-223-0193
info@alluraclinic.com
https://www.facebook.com/AlluraClinic
COMPANY INFORMATION
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should NEVER be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms, but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: Carolann Tutera
Phone: (480) 874-1515 ext. 229
carolann@sphrt.com
