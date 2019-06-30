Yoga Kawa Offers Unique Puppy Yoga Experience to Corporate Clients

Corporate Yoga Class by Yoga Kaw

Yoga Kawa empowers businesses to succeed in building a productive & positive environment at work, & designs classes based on individual goals of each company.

It is our mission to connect high-quality yoga teachers beyond yoga facilities and naturally integrate it into your daily and essential routine in life – workplace, sweet homes and special events.” — Echo Wang

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ontario - If an employer is looking to create an activity that promotes collaboration amongst employees, corporate yoga service offered by Yoga Kawa is a top option. Yoga Kawa offers corporate clients a free consultation call to identify exactly what the company wants to accomplish, and then work together to design a well-integrated wellness program to achieve that goal.Typically, corporate goals include but not limited to reducing healthcare cost, improving employee health, helping employees manage stress, as well as decreasing employee absenteeism. The corporate yoga program allows for a customizable program to suite the workplace schedule, culture, office layout, and budget. Yoga Kawa wants to provide their clients with the best possible experience, and keeps the goals of the client as the highest priority throughout their service.Along with creating a fun class, the top goal of the corporate yoga class by Yoga Kawa is to cater to the needs of the employees, no matter the body type, gender, age, fitness or flexibility levels. The experienced teachers from Yoga Kawa focus on mobility, flexibility, relaxation, meditation, and many other unique needs that the employees may have.Even though the company space is designed for the employees to perform work tasks, Yoga Kawa believes that yoga can be taught and practiced anywhere. Whether the session is conducted around conference tables, in the lobby, down a hallway, or even right by a group of desks, Yoga Kawa can work in any space.In some cases, companies are looking for a unique yoga experience, and Yoga Kawa offers that in the form of puppy yoga classes. As employees focus on their practice and breathing, they get to experience the joy of watching puppies roam and play around. If certain employees do not seem interested in a traditional yoga class, puppy yoga is a definite way to get participants excited in your wellness program.Yoga Kawa is a Canadian leader in corporate and condo yoga services. Yoga Kawa strives to empower businesses and brands to succeed in building a productive and positive environment at work and home. The team at Yoga Kawa believes that when yoga is practiced, the calm and rejuvenating energy can blossom and grow where one needs it the most. It is Yoga Kawa’s mission to connect high quality yoga teachers beyond yoga facilities, and integrate yoga into one’s daily routine.Yoga Kawa can be contacted via phone at (647) 818-7418 or via email at info@yogakawa.com. For more information regarding the company or the various types of yoga services that they offer, visit their website.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.