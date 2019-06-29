Vonleshia Deshai Launches New Podcast “Mimosas And Moneybags”

With new podcasts Vonleshia DeShai Cole shows ladies how to boss up and handle their business to get results.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vonleshia DeShai Cole has launched her new podcast “Mimosas and Moneybags” to help female millennial entrepreneurs grow their businesses. The show will have insight, interviews, and inspiration women can use in their daily routines.Vonleshia DeShai knows what it's like to work from the bottom up. Best known for her radio show, Grown Woman Talk and her annual women's conference, the Ultimate Girls' Festival, she worked hard to build what she had.Then tragedy struck and life took its course, leaving DeShai to pick up the pieces after she was left with nothing. Willing to start again from scratch, she got back to business and is now showing women they can do the same. Now, with “Mimosas and Moneybags”, she wants to teach her fellow female entrepreneurs to never quit on their dreams and how to be successful at accomplishing their goals.You can tune into “Mimosas and Moneybags” at anchor.fm/deshai-cole/ . New episodes drop every Sunday. So grab your mimosas and notepads and start growing your business.If you would like to receive more information about “Mimosas and Moneybags or to schedule an interview with Vonleshia DeShai Cole, please email info@dimedivabranding.com.



