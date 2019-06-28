DYMEC Announces NSA Cyber-Secure Industrial Ethernet Switches & Routers
Made in America - NSA Secure Industrial Ethernet
The NSA Secure product line is fully ruggedized, surge protected, and temperature hardened (-40º ~+85ºC). The line is managed Layer 2 and Layer 3 Industrial products. Speeds include Gigabit and 10 Gigabit ports. PoE and Non-PoE. PoE products include 15 / 30 / 60 /95-Watt Power over Ethernet, including the new IEEE802.3bt standard for 60 and 95 Watt PoE. DYMEC also offers a full line of ITS Traffic Cabinet switches. DYMEC invented the KY-3170 Traffic Switch.
Easy to use radio buttons let you secure HTTP, HTTPS, SSH, TELNET, CONSOLE & RESET BUTTON. Located under our easy to use SERVICE CONTROL GUI. Allows for easy to use and verify – network services. Download our High Security Industrial IOT Networking Guide to see the most secure devices in the industry – www.dymec.com
The DYMEC NSA Cyber-Secure product line complies with NSA Guidelines for securing or shutting down all ports on a device to secure it. DYMEC also offers as part of its “Secure Networking Program” the KY-DNSD-16GB NSA Secure Data Backup Unit. The secure USB is used for locking all network data – with access only to authorized users.
DYMEC Networks are among the most secure networks made in America. A trade-in program is available for customers wishing to trade in old security risk devices for the NSA Cyber-Secure line of Industrial Ethernet Switches and Routers. All NSA products are part of the Science of Security program operated by the CSS – Central Security Services.
DYMEC headquarters is in Kansas City, Missouri. DYMEC is American Industrial Ethernet at its finest and most secure. A Veteran Owned Small Business with over 60 years of development – and more to come. We innovate and build secure Industrial Ethernet & IOT Networks. Building temperature hardened, rugged Industrial Ethernet products – used around the world. Visit our web site: www.DYMEC.com
If you would like additional information, please contact DYMEC Sales at:
Telephone: (816) 988-7861 or Email: Sales@DYMEC.com
Thomas West
DYMEC
+1 8169887861
email us here
