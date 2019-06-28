Hoyer Statement on Supreme Court's Decision to Take up DACA Case

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on Supreme Court’s decision to take up a case on the Trump Administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program: “Though the Supreme Court has decided to take up the case of the nearly 800,000 Dreamers next year, Congress and the Administration must not wait that long to fix this problem. These young people, who were brought here as children and have known no other home than America, deserve to know they will be allowed to remain in the country they love and help build its future. The Democratic-led House passed the American Dream and Promise Act, H.R. 6, earlier this month, which would allow Dreamers and the refugees who fled disasters and are now living with TPS and DED status to stay in America and continue contributing to our economy and our communities. The Supreme Court ought to uphold rulings of lower courts, which determined the President’s decision to terminate DACA was illegal, and I urge the Senate to take action on H.R. 6 without delay and send it to the desk of a president who has said he would sign a bill to allow these people to remain. Let’s not wait a year; let’s get this done now.”