National Industrial Hemp Council (NIHC) Announces Commissioner of Colorado Department of Agriculture as Keynote Speaker

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press ReleaseNational Industrial Hemp Council (NIHC) Announces Commissioner Kate Greenberg, Colorado Department of Agriculture as Keynote SpeakerTaking place in Portland, Oregon on August 12-13, the 2019 Hemp Business Summit presented by the National Industrial Hemp Council (NIHC) features experts in farming, processing, legal, and regulatory fields to help attendees be as successful as possible in the hemp industry.Industry trailblazer Kate Greenberg, Commissioner of Agriculture for the Colorado Department of Agriculture, is the Summit Keynote Speaker. She has worked with producers across Colorado to reshape policies and programs at state and federal levels that will enable more family producers to make a living for themselves and their families on the land. This has included working on issues of farmland affordability, agriculture education, access to capital and credit, and Food Safety Modernization Act compliance. Confirmed speakers include:NEW NIHC SPEAKERS• Kate Greenberg, Commissioner of Colorado Department of Agriculture• Jay Noller, Director of Oregon State University (OSU) Hemp Innovation Center• Chris Strunk, Counsel, Beveridge and DiamondThe Summit is featuring several sessions and presentations including a unique in-depth discussion from Jay Noller of OSU’s Global Hemp Innovation Center. The center is home to the world’s leading experts in hemp research. The largest of its kind in the nation, the center advances the research of hemp and its market potential across multiple diverse industries and research fields to serve the growing international demand for innovative approaches to food, health, and fiber.Chris Strunk, Counsel for Beveridge & Diamond, will speak about “The Current Legal Regulatory Framework on Industrial Hemp”. His presentation will discuss the road to success and profitability while considering how to manage the minefield of legal and regulatory information overload in this everchanging industry. Beveridge & Diamond has 40 years of experience advising clients in the agricultural arena. They assist hemp businesses with state-level environmental compliance, project planning, and environmental risk avoidance. B&D is at the forefront of this emerging area of law, with lawyers holding leadership positions with the Defense Research Institute (DRI) and American Bar Association’s respective Cannabis Law Committees.Whether you are currently in or soon to be entering the industrial hemp industry, the 2019 Hemp Business Summit will provide you with the tools for success in this rapidly growing field. Register soon, as the special room block rate ends on July 19, 2019. https://hempindustrial.com/events/



