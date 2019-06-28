Ian Parry: Why A Carbon Tax Makes Sense

Carbon taxes discourage the use of fossil fuels and encourage a shift to less-polluting fuels. (iStock by Getty images)

When it comes to environmental policies, Ian Parry argues none are more effective than carbon taxes. Parry, an expert on fiscal policy and climate change at the IMF, says carbon taxes promote a full range of responses for reducing emissions–like switching from coal to clean generation fuels, reducing the demand for electricity, transportation fuels, and so on and can be administratively straightforward to implement. Parry is author of several research papers on carbon taxation and his recent article What Is Carbon Taxation? is published in the June 2019 edition of Finance and Development Magazine.

Ian Parry is the principal environmental fiscal policy expert in the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department.