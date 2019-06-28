Navigating the Future in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe
The IMF and the Croatian National Bank (CNB) have joined efforts again to organize a new edition of the joint conference that took place in Dubrovnik two years ago. This year's conference will focus on labor market and demographic challenges, the future of labor, and policies needed to sustain growth and promote convergence. The conference, which will take place in Dubrovnik from July 14-15, is an opportunity to engage with key regional participants on these important topics.
For more information about the conference: IMFHNBconference2019@hnb.hr
A webcast will be available here after the events.
|
Sunday, July 14, 2019
|
19:30 – 21:00
|
Welcome Dinner
Introduction: Boris Vujčić, Governor, Croatian National Bank
|
21:30 – 23:00
|
Concert
|
Monday, July 15, 2019
|
8:30 – 9:00
|
Registration and Welcome Coffee
|
9:00 – 9:20
|
Welcoming Remarks:
Boris Vujčić, Governor, Croatian National Bank
|
9:20 – 9:40
|
Opening Remarks:
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, IMF
|
9:40 – 11:00
|
SESSION I: THE ECONOMIC EXPANSION AND LABOR MARKET BOTTLENECKS
Key questions:
Ten years after the global financial crisis, how has the economic recovery evolved in CESEE? Can high GDP growth be sustained given labor market bottlenecks? What are the challenges in the labor market and do they pose macroeconomic risks? What policies can address them?
Moderator: Hrvoje Krešić, Journalist, N1 televizija
Panelists:
Raul Eamets, Professor, University of Tartu
Piotr Lewandowski, President of the Board, Institute for Structural Research
Dubravko Mihaljek, Adviser, Bank for International Settlements
Doris Ritzberger-Grünwald, Director, Austrian National Bank
Round table discussion with Q&As from the audience
|
11:00 –11:30
|
Coffee Break and Group Photo
|
11:30– 12:50
|
SESSION II: DEMOGRAPHICS, LONG-TERM PROSPECTS, AND CREATING A WORKFORCE FOR THE FUTURE
Key questions:
How have aging and migration evolved and what has been their impact? What is the impact of these demographic trends on income growth and convergence? What to expect going forward? Can robots fill the gap? Can immigration help? What policies can help create a workforce for the future and improve income growth?
Moderator: Ali Aslan, TV presenter and journalist
Panelists:
Simeon Djankov, Director, World Bank
George W. Leeson, Director, Oxford Institute of Population Aging
Srinivas B. Reddy, Branch Chief, International Labour Organization
Judith Wallenstein, Director, Henderson Institute, Boston Consulting Group
Round table discussion with Q&As from the audience
|
13:00 – 14:30
|
Lunch
|14:30 – 15:15
|Key Note Address: Christian Dustmann, Professor, University College London
|
15:15– 15:45
|
Coffee Break
|
15:45 – 16:45
|
SESSION III: POLICY ROUND TABLE: LABOR, DEMOGRAPHICS, AND THE WAY AHEAD
Key questions:
What are the building blocks for a brighter future? What are the lessons from countries that are making the greatest progress in tackling labor market bottlenecks and demographic challenges? What are the hallmarks of successful reforms to increase the labor participation of women and older workers, and policies aimed at reskilling and enhancing education? What will the future of work in CESEE look like and which policies might ensure that robotization brings opportunities for workers? How will fiscal policy need to adjust to tackle the demographic challenge? Any role for EU policies?
Moderator: Karen Tso, Journalist, CNBC
Panelists:
Marco Buti, Director General, DG ECFIN, European Commission
Teresa Czerwińska, Member of the Management Board, National Bank of Poland
Ksenija Klampfer, Minister of Labor, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities, Republic of Slovenia
Poul M. Thomsen, Director, European Department, IMF
|
16:45– 17:00
|
Closing Remarks:
Zdravko Marić, Minister, Ministry of Finance, Republic of Croatia
|19:00-21:00
|Dinner
