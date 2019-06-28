Navigating the Future in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe

The IMF and the Croatian National Bank (CNB) have joined efforts again to organize a new edition of the joint conference that took place in Dubrovnik two years ago. This year's conference will focus on labor market and demographic challenges, the future of labor, and policies needed to sustain growth and promote convergence. The conference, which will take place in Dubrovnik from July 14-15, is an opportunity to engage with key regional participants on these important topics.

For more information about the conference: IMFHNBconference2019@hnb.hr

A webcast will be available here after the events.