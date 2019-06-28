/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Private Cloud Market by Component (Software and Services), Service (Training and Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, and Managed Services), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global VPC Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 20.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 58.9 Billion By 2024, at a CAGR of 23.0%



Increasing security and agility across cloud to drive the Virtual Private Cloud market



Increased security, automation and agility, the need for secure IT modernization, and increased cost savings are the major growth factors for the VPC market. However, compatibility issues with legacy systems may restrain the growth of the VPC market.



VPC enables logical isolation of public cloud in the virtual network for end users. It enables complete control and security over the cloud environment. The approach ensures that end users' data remains isolated from other users' data, both in transit as well as inside a cloud provider's network. VPC is ideal for enterprises seeking a high level of privacy, security, and control, and for deploying mission-critical applications.



Traditionally, organizations have hesitated to migrate their mission-critical applications to the cloud environment owing to the fear of security issues, performance interruptions, and availability issues. Such interruptions might result in revenue losses and negative business impact. However, owing to the security feature of VPC, end users are more likely to consider migrating their mission-critical applications on cloud.



Major vendors in the VPC market include Alphabet Inc. (Google), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba), Amazon.com, Inc (AWS), OVH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (Huawei), Rackspace US, Inc. (Rackspace), CenturyLink, Inc. (CenturyLink), DXC Technology (DXC), and Atos SE (Atos).



The research report also studies the strategic alliances and acquisitions by global and local players in the VPC market. The players have majorly adopted growth strategies such as new product launches and product enhancements to enhance their business in the VPC market and cater to the needs of diverse end users across regions.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Automation and Agility Practice Across Industries

Focus on Reducing OPEX and CAPEX

Growing Need for Providing Enhanced Customer Experience

Restraints

Lack of Experts

Opportunities

Large Number of SMEs to Create New Revenue Opportunities for VPC Vendors

Need for Secure Cloud Environments to Increase Significantly

Deployments in Disaster Recovery Application and Devtest Environment

Challenges

Complying With Mandatory Regulations

Compatibility Issues With Legacy Systems

Companies Mentioned



AWS

Alibaba

Atos

CenturyLink

DXC

Google

Huawei

Microsoft

OVH

Rackspace

