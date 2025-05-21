The 2025 China Fuzhou International Investment Promotion Month sends a sincere invitation to the world

FUZHOU, China, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 18, the 2025 China Fuzhou International Investment Promotion Month Launch Ceremony & the "Together for Prosperity in Fuzhou" Global Investment Promotion Conference was held in Fuzhou, Fujian. The event is co-sponsored by the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee, the Fuzhou Municipal People's Government, and the Fujian Investment Promotion Bureau and co-hosted by the Fuzhou Investment Promotion Office and several stakeholders.

This conference has built a bridge for communication and cooperation between Fuzhou and global enterprises, sending a sincere invitation to the world. Standing at the forefront of China's opening up, Fuzhou enjoys great policies provided in the core area of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, the pilot free trade zone, the national innovation demonstration zone, the national marine economy demonstration zone, the national ecological civilization pilot zone, the urban-rural integration development pilot zone, and many more initiatives. Today, the city's digital, marine, green, and sightseeing economies are all booming, and it is the proud home to six 100-billion-level industrial clusters, four 100-billion-level industrial parks, 20 10-billion-level industrial enterprises, 217 industry leaders, and over 4,600 national high-tech companies.

At the conference, 82 projects with a total investment of more than 130 billion yuan were signed, and a public service platform that consolidates the industrial, innovation, talent, and funding chains was unveiled.

Moving forward, Fuzhou will keep optimizing the business environment to share development opportunities and create a better tomorrow with enterprises worldwide.

The China Fuzhou International Investment Promotion Month is from May 18 to June 18, expecting to attract at least 10,000 participants. In addition to the Global Investment Promotion Conference, there are activities for overseas Chinese businessmen and foreign businessmen, respectively, as well as 13 meetings for targeted regions or industries.

Source: Fuzhou Investment Promotion Office

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ca4bcd1-720e-4f13-a246-114c98ff10c5

Contact person: Mr. Line, Tel: 86-10-63074558

The 2025 China Fuzhou International Investment Promotion Month Launch Ceremony & the "Together for Prosperity in Fuzhou" Global Investment Promotion Conference was held in Fuzhou, Fujian. The 2025 China Fuzhou International Investment Promotion Month Launch Ceremony & the "Together for Prosperity in Fuzhou" Global Investment Promotion Conference was held in Fuzhou, Fujian.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.