GLOSFER·HYCON, Enabled Easy Shopping with T-Money Top-Up through Cryptocurrency Simple Payment

GLOSFER·HYCON, Cryptocurrency Payment Application 'WE.ING' is released!

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Having a smartphone was just enough to start the big revolution in the 21st century. After the introduction of Simple Payment system, those that had the hassle of carrying a wallet became carefree, and with only a single click, they are now able to pay most of the everyday living expenses.In the era of 170 million subscribers in Simple Payment service market, GLOSFER·HYCON announced the release of 'WE.ING' (WE.ING Beta), a Simple Payment service with cryptocurrency integration, on June 28th.'WE.ING' is a mobile application for a Simple Payment service with cryptocurrency integration, and allows its users to purchase T-Money Top-Up vouchers, shop, download and use it on mobile devices with ease.A new feature to allow purchasing of T-money Top-Up vouchers is an exclusive service prepared by WE.ING to access Simple Payment with cryptocurrency in everyday life. T-money card works in convenience stores, cafes, bakeries, and more, as well as at over 100,000 merchants across the country.With the expectation of having an influx of active users from the market, T-Money indicates a new paradigm in which cryptocurrency can be used in everyday life through the T-Money Top-Up voucher solution.In celebration of 'WE.ING's' launch, Glosfer has designed real transit cards in plastic with HYCON (cryptocurrency) logo printed. The cards will be sent out as a giveaway as a part of launching event. Various events are also in schedule, such as 'no Top-Up transaction fee', rewards program, and Top-Up voucher giveaways.As Bitcoin has recently surpassed 15 million KRW and explosive interest is pouring out again, "WE.ING" is in the spotlight to bring a Simple Payment system with cryptocurrency integration in the heart of the hottest crypto-county, South Korea. "WE.ING" will be at your service in everyday life.For more information, visit the WE.ING website at ( https://weing.info



