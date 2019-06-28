Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Mascot international design competition announced

The 19th Asian Games Hanghzou 2022 Organising Committee

HANGZHOU, CHINA, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, Sunday 2nd June, over 100 children paint on large canvases sprawled across a square. Painting what they consider their ideal mascots for the 19th Asian Games, which will be held on September 10-25, 2022 in Hangzhou, a global competition has begun.

Mascot design ideas for the 2022 Asian Games are being welcomed by the 19th Asian Games Hanghzou 2022 Organising Committee (HAGOC) from designers around the world.

Being an important part of the landscape and brand image of large-scale sports events, the mascot should convey the liveliest of visual image symbols, according to HAGOC.

As the Asian Games’ host city, the winning design will convey “dream, innovation, joy and perseverance” in connotation, and reflect the historical, humanistic, innovative and dynamic aspects of Hangzhou.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games mascot requires the perfect combination of Olympic spirit and Chinese cultural values.

Budding designers from around the world will also have to exemplify the wish to build a community of both Asian and human destiny alike, as to win the universal recognition and love of the people from different cultural backgrounds.

The mascot design collection stage will last for 3 months, finishing on July 15th. After entering the judging stage, the results of the mascot collection are scheduled to be released by the end of 2019.

The final winning design plan will be awarded a RMB120,000 bonus. For the relevant design competition and collection details, the official website of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee is: http://www.hangzhou2022.cn/2022yyhEn/.

According to the official website of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee, the Hangzhou Asian Games is the third Asian Games to be held by China after Beijing and Guangzhou.

As the Asian Games have an effect on urban development，Hangzhou will make full use of this chance to fully display the image of Hangzhou city, to strengthen the construction of a comprehensive urban transportation infrastructure, enhance the quality of citizens’ lives, and prepare for the Asian Games within the concept of —— “green, smart, economical and ethical”.

The process to prepare for the Asian Games will include promoting the high-quality development of Hangzhou.

Officials of the OC confirm that by 2022, more than 450 kilometers of subway lines will be opened across the city, and 5G communication and driverless driving will be used across the Games, fully reflecting the concept of green and smart.

Hangzhou has won the reputation of “paradise on earth” for its beautiful scenery. Meanwhile, it is also an innovative and dynamic city due to its advanced technology and leading digital economy. Many high-tech Internet companies such as Alibaba and NetEase were established and grew in the city.

The city also held the 2016 G20 Hangzhou Summit, the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25M) 2018, and other major conferences and competitions.



