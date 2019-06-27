Current Press releases

Porsche Communications expands digital offerings Newsroom with improved search function, new TV portal and news via social media

Stuttgart . With a completely revamped online newsroom, Porsche is now providing an even larger and more varied information offering. The newsroom.porsche.com website has been the central information resource for journalists, bloggers and the online community since 2014. It functions as a corporate blog, social media hub and download centre all in one. Users can find a comprehensive offering of texts, images and videos — always up-to-date, clearly presented and without a password barrier. An online magazine in German, English, Chinese, Russian and Spanish also provides readers with current news and background information on a daily basis.

Optimised media search and own “NewsTV” video portal In addition to a more modern design and enhanced performance, the improved media search function is the most important new feature. A further-enhanced search function allows direct access to extensive data material. With “NewsTV”, Porsche is also supplementing its Newsroom with its own video portal: users can play clips on an integrated player, incorporate them on websites, share or download them for editorial purposes. Special events can also be followed worldwide, in real time, by means of a live stream.

Also optimised for mobile use As usual, the website is completely responsive and is therefore available on all devices. To permit fast access when on the move, Porsche has also completely revamped the Newsroom app. With the new version, users can now subscribe to push notifications. This ensures that they are always up-to-date with the latest information and do not miss any news. Download links can be sent conveniently by email so that journalists can optimally integrate the app in their work process. In addition, an email newsletter summarises the most important weekly news. It is possible to subscribe to the newsletter at newsroom.porsche.com/newsletter.

Always up-to-date with the latest information via social media Regular updates are also provided in real time on Twitter. The @ Porsche Newsroom account provides current news about all topics from the Porsche world. @ Porsche Races is the Twitter channel for all Porsche Motorsport activities in the GT field. @ Porsche FormulaE provides information about the testing and future races of the Porsche Formula E team.

Porsche also has its own channel on Drivetribe, the online community of the former Top Gear presenters Clarkson, May and Hammond. The Instagram account @porsche_newsroom supplements the offering with exclusive photos. Information from the world of the Porsche Museum is available from @porsche.museum.stuttgart on Facebook and @porsche.museum on Instagram.

The content on the www.porsche.com website, on www.facebook.com/porsche and on www.youtube.com/user/ Porsche is also freely accessible.



